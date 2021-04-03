पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिटफंड कंपनी, 18 करोड़ की ठगी का मामला:अब तक 300 लोगों ने सीबीआई को दिए पैसे जमा करने के सबूत, कोर्ट में पेश होंगे

मेदिनीनगरएक घंटा पहले
सीबीआई जांच का सातवां दिन, पूछताछ करती टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीबीआई जांच का सातवां दिन, पूछताछ करती टीम।
  • सीबीआई की दो सदस्यीय टीम पालमू जिले में कर रही है ठगी मामले की जांच
  • आज जांच का अंतिम दिन, सभी कागजात अपने साथ ले जाएगी सीबीआई की टीम

डीजेएन चिटफंड की जांच के सिलसिले में पलामू पहुंची सीबीआई ने गुरुवार को भी डीजेएन के खिलाफ सबूत जुटाया। दो सदस्यीय सीबीआई टीम का शुक्रवार को पलामू में आखिरी दिन होगा। अब तक सीबीआई के पास तीन सौ के करीब लोग पलामू प्रमण्डल से पहुंच चुके हैं।

अपने पास आने वाले लोगों के द्वारा डीजेएन में निवेश के ओरिजनल पेपर को सीबीआई अपने साथ लेती जाएगी। जिसे कोर्ट में डीजेएन के संचालकों के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत के तौर पर जमा किया जाएगा। कागजात जमा करने वालों को सीबीआई रिसीविंग दे रही है। सीबीआई के आने के बाद ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों में पैसा वापस मिलने की आस जग गई है।

जहानाबाद के राम भजन ने डेढ़ लाख जमा किए थे

रामभजन पंडित सरकारी सेवा में रहे हैं। वर्ष 2014 में इन्होंने डीजेएन में डेढ़ लाख रुपए जमा कर दिया। वर्ष 2019 में रिटायर होने के बाद मेदिनीनगर से अपने घर बिहार के जहानाबाद चले गए। पैसे मिलने की उम्मीद में रामभजन जहानाबाद से मेदिनीनगर पहुंचे हैं।

मेराल के मुखिया पति भी पहुंचे सीबीआई के पास

गढ़वा के मेराल पंचायत के मुखिया पति विजय प्रसाद सीबीआई के पास अपने कागजात के साथ आए। वर्ष 2014 में उन्होंने साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए डीजेएन में जमा किया था। लेकिन उनकी परेशानी यह है कि सिर्फ एक लाख 55 हज़ार का ही रसीद उनके पास मौजूद है।

किराएदार और दोस्त के चक्कर में फंसे : ब्रह्मदेव

83 वर्षीय ब्रह्मदेव चौधरी पंचायत सेवक रह चुके हैं। किरायेदार व दोस्त के चक्कर में डीजेएन में फंस गए। दो लाख रुपए जमा करने के बाद आराम करने की उम्र में पैसा के लिए परेशान हैं। उन्हें एजेंट ने 10% महीना मुनाफा मिलने का लालच दिया था।

पंचायत सचिवालय आकर एजेंट ने बहकाया : सरजू

मेदिनीनगर के दो नंबर टाउन के रहने वाले रिटायर पंचायत सेवक सरजू प्रजापति ने डीजेएन में तीन लाख रुपए जमा किया है। वे लेस्लीगंज में पदस्थापित थे। उसी दौरान नौडीहा पंचायत सचिवालय के पास रहने वाले विनय मेहता ने उनके पास आकर उन्हें बहकाया था। वह बार-बाहर कंपनी के फायदों के बारे में बताता था। उसकी बात सुनकर लालच में फंस गए।

