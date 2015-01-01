पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहां खेलें बच्चे:शिवाजी मैदान में बना टैक्सी स्टैंड, गांधी मैदान में शौचालय

मेदिनीनगर3 घंटे पहले
मैदान की हालत।
  • शहर के ज्यादातर मैदानाें की हालत खराब, बच्चे और युवा खेलों से हो रहे दूर
  • नगर निगम की बैठक में नहीं उठाया जा रहा यह मुद्दा

मेदिनीनगर शहर के विकास की बात तो हमेशा होती है लेकिन इस विकास में बच्चे व युवा पीछे छूटते चले जा रहे हैं। कहा जाता है कि बौद्धिक विकास के लिए शिक्षा और शारीरिक विकास के लिए खेल जरूरी है। शहर में शारीरिक विकास के लिए तो कई संस्थान खुलते जा रहे हैं लेकिन शारीरिक विकास का केंद्र माने जाने वाले मैदान को एक-एक कर खत्म किया जा रहा है।

अभिभावक बच्चों में मोबाइल के लत व खेलने-कूदने के लिए कोई जगह शहर में नहीं होने से परेशान हैं। क्रिकेट-फुटबॉल जैसे खेल के लिए जो मैदान था वह अब खत्म होता जा रहा है।मैदान सुंदरीकरण, अनदेखी व लापरवाही के भेंट चढ़ गए हैं। नगर निगम के बोर्ड में कभी भी खिलाड़ियों के लिये मैदान के मुद्दे पर चर्चा नहीं होता है। प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ी भी इससे निराश हैं।

विडंबना: मैदानी खेलों के लिए नहीं बची है जगह, मोबाइल की लत परेशानी और बढ़ा रही

गांधी मैदान : स्टेशन रोड स्थित गांधी मैदान में सुबह से शाम तक क्रिकेट खेलने वाले युवाओं की टोली जमा रहती थी। लेकिन अब यहां ऐसा कुछ नहीं दिखता। पहले फेज टू जलापूर्ति का पानी टंकी, फिर सामुदायिक शौचालय बनाकर मैदान को बर्बाद किया गया। अब मेदिनीनगर नगर निगम इसे पार्क के रूप में डेवलप कर रहा है।

शिवाजी मैदान : शिवाजी मैदान में भी खेल-कूद बंद हो चुका है। यह अघोषित रूप से टैक्सी स्टैंड बन चुका है। भाड़े के लिए बुक होने वाले चारपहिया वाहन से यह मैदान भरा होता है। वार्ड पार्षद मनोज सिंह उर्फ बिल्लू का कहना है कि यह मैदान ज़िला प्रशासन के जिम्मे है। निगम को यदि मैदान हैंड ओवर किया जाता तो इसे खिलाड़ियों के लिये रखा जाता।

ज़िला स्कूल का मैदान : ज़िला स्कूल के मैदान में क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, कब्बडी, वाॅलीबॉल जैसे खेलों का आयोजन होता रहा है। जिलास्तरीय व राज्यस्तरीय टूर्नामेंट का गवाह यह मैदान है। लेकिन इसे कभी कूड़ा फेंकने का जगह बना दिया जाता है तो कभी सब्जी बेचने के लिए यह जगह दे दिया जाता है।

जोन प्रभारी बोले-हां, दिक्कत तो है

मेदिनीनगर नगर निगम के 35 वार्ड को सात जोन में बांटा गया है। जोन में मैदानों के मामले पर जोन प्रभारी सह राजीव शुक्ला, अनूप सिंह,प्रमिला देवी, मनोज सिंह उर्फ बिल्लू व मधु देवी का कहना है कि खेल मैदान की कमी है। नगर निगम पार्क बना रहा है लेकिन खेल मैदान डेवलप नहीं कर सका है।

बेटे को ले जाते हैं 5 किमी दूर : आलोक

डीएवी स्कूल के शिक्षक आलोक कुमार शहर में मैदान नहीं होने से निराश हैं। उनका 10 साल का बेटा है जिसे खेलने के लिए वह चियांकी लेकर जाते हैं। उनका कहना है कि पहले गांधी मैदान था तो बच्चों को खेलने में दिक्कत नहीं थी।

