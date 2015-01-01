पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:झाेलाछाप इलाज, प्रसव के बाद मौत, क्लीनिक बंद कर डॉ. फरार

मेदिनीनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य सहिया ने दी थी सरकारी अस्पताल की जगह जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग हाेम में भर्ती की सलाह

जिले के पांकी में फिर झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों ने एक महिला की जान ले ली। पांकी प्रखंड के माड़न पंचायत के हुसैनी गुरहा के नंदू भुइयां की पत्नी सुनीता देवी की मौत जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग होम हो गई। बताया जाता है कि सुनीता काे प्रसव के लिए पांकी के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। जहां डॉक्टरों ने गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए उसे मेदिनीनगर रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य सहिया व कुछ दलाल किस्म के लोगों ने उसे प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग होम ले जाने की सलाह दी। परिवार के लाेग स्वास्थ्य सहिया के कहने पर उसे जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग होम ले गए। जहां ऑपरेशन से उसने एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया। जन्म देने के बाद मां की स्थिति बिगड़ने लगी, तभी नर्सिंग होम में उपस्थित झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों ने उसे पानी चढ़ाया। पानी चढ़ाते ही महिला की स्थिति ज्यादा गंभीर हो गई।

महिला के परिवार वालों ने उसे गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए डालटनगंज ले जाने के लिए गाड़ी भी मंगवाया, लेकिन जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग होम में कार्यरत झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों ने उसे बेहतर इलाज करने और महिला की स्थिति में सुधार होने के बात कह डालटनगंज ले जाने से रोक दिया। कुछ घंटे बाद डॉक्टरों ने महिला की मौत हो जाने की बात कही। इसके बाद महिला के परिजन भड़क उठे। महिला के परिवार वालों ने डॉक्टरों से जब पूछा तो नर्सिंग होम में कार्य झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों ने कुछ बताने से साफ इंकार करते हुए शव को ले जाने का दबाव दिया। वहीं घटना के बाद जीवन रक्षा नर्सिंग होम में कार्यरत सभी डॉक्टर नर्सिंग होम को बंद कर फरार हो गए। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को देने से पहले नर्सिंग होम के डॉक्टरों ने मृतिका के परिजनों से मोटी रकम देने की लालच देकर मामले को समझौता कर लिया।

