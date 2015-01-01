पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्राथमिकी

मेराल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर लौटने के क्रम में उसके चाचा भाई एवं बहन अपने घर चले गए जबकि वह अकेली अपने घर को जा रही थी

थाना क्षेत्र के कोटाम् गांव के 17 वर्षीया नाबालिग काल्पनिक नाम मसूदी खातून के साथ बलात्कार के साथ चीत्कार की घटना सामने आई है। घटना के बाद पीड़िता अपने पिता के साथ आकर मेराल थाना में लिखित आवेदन दी। तत्पश्चात मेराल पुलिस ने पीड़िता के बयान के आधार पर पोस्को एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर मामले पर कार्रवाई कर रही है। घटना के मुताबिक प्राथमिकी के अनुसार पीड़िता 15 दिसंबर 2020 को पेश्का गांव से ट्यूशन पढ़कर अपने-अपने चाचा के लड़का एवं लड़की के साथ इसका गांव से अपने घर को लौट रही थी।

घर लौटने के क्रम में उसके चाचा भाई एवं बहन अपने घर चले गए जबकि वह अकेली अपने घर को जा रही थी। अभी लगभग 8:30 बजे सुबह पीड़िता को अकेला पाकर गांव के हैं। शमीम अंसारी उम्र 25 वर्ष पिता अब्बास अंसारी ने पीड़िता को अकेला पाकर पकड़कर मुंह में रुमाल बांधकर रास्ते स्थित एक कमरे में ले गया। जहां पिता के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। इधर मेराल पुलिस का पीड़िता के लिखित आवेदन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए मेराल थाना काण्ड सं, 314/20 के धारा 37-4 पोस्को एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कार्रवाई कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें