जांच:17 तक चलेगा विशेष चेकिंग अभियान हेलमेट और मास्क की होगी जांच

मेराल3 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिवहन विभाग द्वारा मेराल थाना में ही उचित दंडशुल्क लेकर कुछेक वाहनों को छोड़ दिया गया

थाना के सामने जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार ने सड़क सुरक्षा पखवाड़ा के तहत वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। अभियान में छत्तीस दोपहिया वाहन चार पहिया वाहन तथा लगभग आधा दर्जन ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया गया। जब्त किए गए वाहन में बिना हेलमेट बीना मास्क तथा बिना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के मोटरसाइकिल चलाने सहित आरोप है। जबकि तीन पहिया चार पहिया वाहन एवं ट्रैक्टर बिना लाइसेंस के ड्राइविंग करने बिना इंश्योरेंस के तथा क्षमता से अधिक सवारी ढोने साथ ही कृषि कार्य करने वाले ट्रैक्टर से इकोनॉमिक कार्य करने सहित आरोप शामिल है।

इस अवसर पर जिला परिवहन विभाग द्वारा मेराल थाना में ही उचित दंडशुल्क लेकर कुछेक वाहनों को छोड़ दिया गया। जबकि शेष वाहनों को जब्ती सूची देकर मेराल थाना को सौंप दिया। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार ने बताया कि 17 फरवरी तक सड़क सुरक्षा पखवाड़ा चल रहा है। जिसमें लोगों के सुरक्षित जिंदगी रखने के लिए बिना हेलमेट के बिना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के तथा कम उम्र के बच्चों द्वारा चलाए जा रहे वाहनों पर विशेष जांच व्यवस्था है। किसी भी स्थिति में ऐसे लोगों को पकड़े जाने पर उचित कार्रवाई करते हुए दंड शुल्क वसूलने का प्रावधान किया गया है। इस अवसर पर सड़क सुरक्षा प्रबंधक संजय बैठा टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट विनय तिवारी आईटी असिस्टेंट नीरज पांडे शामिल थे। जबकि सहयोग में मेराल थाना प्रभारी योगेंद्र कुमार के अलावे सशस्त्र पुलिस बल के जवान शामिल थे।

