निर्णय:एचईसी में 10 की हड़ताल स्थगित, अब 26 को होगी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस वजह से यूनियन ने हड़ताल की तिथि को बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है

10 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर हटिया कामगार यूनियन (एटक) ने 2़6 नवंबर को सांकेतिक हड़ताल करने का नोटिस दिया है। नोटिस सोमवार को एचईसी प्रबंधन को दिया है। नोटिस की सूचना भारी उद्योग मंत्रालय के सचिव व क्षेत्रीय श्रमायुक्त (केंद्रीय) को भी दी गई है। नोटिस में यूनियन की ओर से कहा गया है कि यदि प्रबंधन दस सूत्री मांगों पर 25 नवंबर तक निर्णय नहीं लेता है, तो तीन हजार कामगार 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

हटिया मजदूर यूनियन ने भी की घोषणा

मांगों को लेकर एचईसी में 10 को अब हड़ताल नहीं होगी। अब इसकी घोषणा 18 नवंबर को होगी। उक्त घोषणा हटिया मजदूर यूनियन ने सोमवार को कार्मिक निदेशक से वार्ता करने के बाद आमसभा में की। यूनियन के अध्यक्ष भवन सिंह ने कहा कि वेतन पुनरीक्षण, समान काम का समान वेतन व तकनीकी कामगारों को एक हजार रुपए की जगह पर दो हजार रुपए देने आदि मांगों पर कार्मिक निदेशक से वार्ता हुई है, लेकिन वार्ता में निर्णय नहीं हो पाया। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएमडी की अनुपस्थिति तथा उनकी सहमति कुछ बिन्दुओं पर लेना जरूरी है। एडहॉक राशि को निदेशक मंडल में रखने का भी निर्णय नहीं हो पाया। सभी मांगों पर कुछ न कुछ आपत्ति की गयी है। अगली वार्ता 17 नवंबर को होगी। उक्त वार्ता श्रम विभाग के निर्देश पर हो रहा है। इसलिए इस दौरान हड़ताल पर जाना गैर कानूनी है। इस वजह से यूनियन ने हड़ताल की तिथि को बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है।

