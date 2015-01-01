पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  10 Temporary Hotel shops Demolished, Fine Recovered, Hoarding Of Big Shopkeepers, Completion Of Encroachment In Harmu Rad On 5th Day

खानापूर्ति:10 अस्थायी हाेटल-दुकानें ध्वस्त, जुर्माना वसूला, बड़े दुकानदारों का होर्डिंग छाेड़ा, 5वें दिन हरमू राेड में भी अतिक्रमण हटाने का काेटा पूरा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किशोरगंज...सड़क पर लगे ठेले को किया जब्त
  • इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों काे हर दिन 25 हजार वसूलने का टास्क
  • बड़े दुकानदार और पैरवीकाराें का अतिक्रमण टीम अनदेखा कर रही है

नगर निगम द्वारा शहर की सड़कों काे कब्जा मुक्त करने के लिए रोजाना अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद स्थिति जस की तस है। क्योंकि, अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर निगम सिर्फ खानापूर्ति कर रहा है। इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों काे राेजाना 25 हजार रुपए वसूलने का टास्क मिला है। यही वजह है कि ठेला-खाेमचा वाले, छाेटे दुकानदारों से जुर्माना वसूल कर निगम की टीम अपना काेटा पूरा कर रही है। बड़े दुकानदार और पैरवीकाराें का अतिक्रमण टीम अनदेखा कर रही है। इसका नजारा शनिवार काे हरमू राेड में चलाए गए अभियान में भी दिखा।

रातू रोड न्यू मार्केट चौक से सहजानंद चौक तक चले अभियान के दाैरान छाेटी दुकानों के बाहर लगे होर्डिंग काे जब्त कर लिया गया। इस दाैरान टीम ने सड़क किनारे बांस-बल्ली से घेरकर चल रहे 10 अस्थाई हाेटल-झाेपड़ी काे ध्वस्त कर दिया। अस्थाई दुकान, ठेला-खाेमचा लगाने वालाें से 25,300 रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूला। लेकिन कपड़ा, दवा दुकान, वाहन के शाे रूम के बाहर लगे होर्डिंग काे छाेड़ दिया गया। इंफाेर्समेंट अफसरों ने पिछले पांच दिनाें में राेजाना औसतन 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। ये पैसे ठेला-खाेमचा और छाेटे-माेटे दुकानदारों से वसूले गए। इसके बावजूद काेर्ट कंपाउंड अतिक्रमणमुक्त हुआ।

खानापूर्ति... दवाई दोस्त की होर्डिंग नहीं हटाई

खानापूर्ति
खानापूर्ति

इंफोर्समेंट टीम का अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान में खानापूर्ति शनिवार को भी दिखी। दवाई दोस्त की बगल वाली दुकान से अतिक्रमण हटाया, पर दवाई दोस्त की होर्डिंग सड़क पर ही लगी रही।

नाली के उपर चूल्हा रखने को लेकर बढ़ा विवाद
अतिक्रमण हटाने के दाैरान किशोरगंज चौक के पास एक होटल के बाहर रखे गैस चूल्हा को हटाने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इंफोर्समेंट अफसर नाली पर रखे चूल्हा को ताेड़ने पर अड़ गए। होटल के संचालक हटाने की बात कह रहा था। काफी हाे हल्ला के बाद टीम चूल्हा ताेड़े बिना वहां से लाैटी। इससे आगे चाउमिन का ठेला जब्त करने काे लेकर विरोध हाे गया। इसके बावजूद टीम ने ठेला उठा लिया।

अतिक्रमण अवैध पर वेंडिंग जाेन बनने के बाद काेई उपाय
सड़क-नाली का अतिक्रमण नियम विरुद्ध है। लेकिन, सड़क पर दुकान लगाना ठेला-खाेमचा व फुटपाथियों की मजबूरी है। नगर निगम प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में वेंडिंग जाेन बनाने में लगा है। फिलहाल नागाबाबा खटाल, लालपुर से डिस्टलरी तालाब तक के फुटपाथ दुकानदारों काे व्यवस्थित करने का प्रयास हाे रहा है। इसके बाद ही अन्य क्षेत्रों में वेंडिंग जाेन बनेगा।
संजीव विजयवर्गीय, डिप्टी मेयर

