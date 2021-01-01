पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

3 अफसर पहले हो जाएंगे रिटायर:12 अफसरों को होना था आईएएस में प्रमोट, एक के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला यूपीएससी पहुंचा तो फैसला रुका

रांची2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
  • झारखंड प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसराें के आईएएस में प्रमाेशन में पहले से हो रही देरी, अब एक नई दिक्कत
  • भीष्म कुमार नामक इन अफसर का मामला लोक अदालत में निपट चुका है लेकिन इंटरनल कमेटी की रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई है, इसी पर यूपीएससी ने उठाया है सवाल

झारखंड प्रशासनिक सेवा के 12 अफसरों का आईएएस में प्रमाेशन अटक गया है। इस सूची में शामिल भीष्म कुमार के खिलाफ याैन शाेषण मामले में नई शिकायत आने के बाद ऐसा हुआ। यूपीएससी ने मुख्य सचिव से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। इसके बाद सरकार ने सरायकेला खरसावां के डीसी से इस संबंध में रिपाेर्ट मांगी है। भीष्म कुमार पहले सरायकेला खरसावां में निदेशक आईटीडीए (मेसो) सह जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी थे। उस समय एक सीडीपीओ ने उन पर याैन शाेषण का आराेप लगाया था। इस मामले का लोक अदालत में निपटारा हो गया। इसके बाद सरकार ने उनका नाम प्रमाेशन के लिए यूपीएससी काे भेजा।

पिछले साल 27 अक्टूबर काे यीपीएससी की बैठक में उनके नाम पर सहमति बनी और सूची सरकार काे भेज दी। झारखंड सरकार ने 15 दिसंबर 2020 काे इंटिग्रिटी सर्टिफिकेट दे दिया। इसी बीच 19 जनवरी काे पी माेहंती नामक व्यक्ति ने यूपीएससी काे एक शिकायत भेजी। इसमें कहा गया है कि इस मामले का विभागीय स्तर पर गठित इंटरनल डिपार्टमेंट कमेटी ऑन सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के माध्यम से निष्पादन नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद प्रमाेशन का मामला अटक गया। केंद्र ने 9 दिसंबर 2013 को इंटरनल कमेटी बनाने का निर्देश दिया था, लेकिन यह मामला कमेटी में गया ही नहीं। यूपीएससी ने इसी पर सवाल उठाया है।

इन 12 अधिकारियों का हाेना है आईएएस में प्रमाेशन

  • यतींद्र प्रसाद
  • अविनाश कुमार सिंह
  • चंद्र किशोर उरांव
  • मनोज कुमार
  • भीष्म कुमार
  • दिगेश्वर तिवारी
  • सुनील कुमार
  • चंद्रशेखर प्रसाद
  • मेघू बड़ाईक
  • मोती जॉर्ज लकड़ा
  • ​​​​​​​मुकुंद दास
  • देवेंद्र भूषण

प्रमाेशन से पहले ही एक अफसर रिटायर, दाे 31 काे सेवानिवृत्त हाेंगे

​​​​​​​यूपीएससी ने 12 अफसरों काे सीधे ताैर पर और तीन काे शर्ताें के साथ प्रमाेशन की अनुशंसा की है। प्रमाेशन 2017 और 2018 की रिक्तियाें के विरुद्ध होना है। लाॅकडाउन से यूपीएसी की बैठक भी सात महीने देरी से हुई।ऐसे में एक अफसर देवेंद्र भूषण 2019 में ही रिटायर हाे गए। दाे अफसर मुकुंद दास और दिगेश्वर तिवारी भी 31 जनवरी काे रिटायर हो जाएंगे। उधर, शंकर यादव और राम नारायण राम का नाम रिजर्व में रखा गया है। इनके खिलाफ जांच चल रही है।

शिकायत अधिसूचना जारी होने से पहले मिली, इसलिए रुक गया
कितने अफसराें काे प्रमाेशन देना है, इसके आधार पर केंद्रीय कार्मिक मंत्रालय रिक्ति तय करता है। राज्य सरकार तीन गुना अफसरों के नाम की अनुशंसा करती है। फिर यूपीएससी राज्य के मुख्य सचिव और कार्मिक सचिव के साथ बैठक करता है। जिन अधिकारियाें के नाम पर सहमति बनती है, सरकार उनका इंंटिग्रिटी सर्टिफिकेट देती है। फिर अधिसूचना जारी होती है। इससे पहले शिकायत मिलने पर यूपीएससी जांच कराती है।

मैंने भ्रष्टाचार पकड़ा तो सीडीपीओ ने दर्ज करा दिया यौन शोषण का केस- भीष्म

भीष्म कुमार ने कहा-तीन जुलाई 2014 काे जनता दरबार में कराेड़ाें रुपए की गड़बड़ी की शिकायत अाई। जांच शुरू हुई ताे आठ कराेड़ रुपए की गड़बड़ी मामले में सीडीपीओ और संजय ठाकुर सहित कई लाेगाें के नाम सामने अाए। भ्रष्टाचार का मामला पकड़ने पर अगस्त 2014 में उस सीडीपीओ ने याैन उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज करा दिया। यह मामला 2019 में लाेक अदालत में निष्पादित हाे गया। इसके बाद भी मुझे परेशान किया जा रहा है। मैंने प्रधानमंत्री, गृहमंत्री और यूपीएससी काे वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत करा दिया है। सांच काे आंच क्या। वैसे यूपीएससी का नियम है कि अगर किसी अधिकारी के खिलाफ चार्जशीट न हुई हाे ताे उसके प्रमाेशन पर विचार किया जा सकता है।

