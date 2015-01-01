पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में हार रहा कोरोना:कोविड केयर सेंटर में 1423 बेड, मात्र 17 मरीज भर्ती, मरीज कम हाेने के कारण सभी सेंटराें से हटाए जा रहे डॉक्टर और मेडिकल स्टाफ

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • अस्पताल भी खाली- 357 बेड पर 80 मरीज भर्ती, रिकवरी रेट बढ़ने से मिला फायदा

रांची जिले में कोरोना का असर अब थमने लगा है। कुछ समय पहले तक शहर के अस्पताल और कोविड केयर सेंटर जहां कोरोना मरीजों से भरे पड़े थे। वहीं अब यहां बड़ी संख्या में बेड खाली हैं। इस अंदाजा इसी बात से लगा सकते हैं कि जिले के जिन 5 कोविड केयर सेंटर में बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों के इलाज के लिए 1423 बेड बनाए गए हैं उनमें अभी मात्र 17 मरीज ही भर्ती हैं। इनमें से एक सेंटर बंद भी कर दिया गया है।

इसके अलावा रिम्स, सदर अस्पताल व सीसीएल के कोविड वार्ड के 357 बेड पर 80 मरीज भर्ती हैं। ऐसे में काेविड सेंटर में तैनात किए गए 15 डॉक्टर व 30 मेडिकल स्टाफ काे प्रखंडों में सेवा देने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है। काेविड सेंटर जब पूरी तरह खाली हो जाएंगे तो इसमें नए संक्रमित तब तक भर्ती नहीं किए जाएंगे जब तक अस्पताल के बेड न भर जाएं।

संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका... बंद नहीं होंगे कोविड सेंटर
विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों ने दीपावली और छठ के बाद फिर से संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका जताई है। इसे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने कोविड केयर सेंटर को फिलहाल बंद नहीं करने का फैसला लिया है। ताकि संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने पर तुरंत उन्हें अस्पताल या कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती कराया जा सके। हालांकि कोविड सेंटर में मरीज नहीं होने के कारण मैनपावर हटाए जा रहे हैं।

मरीज बढ़ेंगे तो डॉक्टर व स्टाफ को वापस बुला लेंगे
सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. बिजय बिहारी प्रसाद का कहना है संक्रमिताें की संख्या में कमी आने से काेविड केयर सेंटर खाली हाे चुके हैं। इसे देखते हुए सेंटर पर तैनात डाॅक्टर व स्टाफ काे ब्लाॅक के स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें पर सेवा देने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है। हालांकि कोविड सेंटर बंद नहीं होंगे। क्याेंकि ठंड के साथ संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। जैसे ही मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगेगी वैसे ही प्रखंडों से डॉक्टर व मेडिकल स्टाफ को बुलाकर कोविड सेंटर की ड्यूटी पर लगा दिया जाएगा।

