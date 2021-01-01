पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मजदूरों पर दर्ज 30 FIR वापस लेगी सरकार:लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर 8 जिलों में 204 मजदूरों को बनाया गया है आरोपी

रांची8 मिनट पहले
श्रमिकों के लिए मुख्यमंत्री दीदी किचन व मुख्यमंत्री विशेष दीदी किचन के संचालन हेतु करीब 38 करोड़ रुपये निर्गत किए गए। (फाइल)
श्रमिकों के लिए मुख्यमंत्री दीदी किचन व मुख्यमंत्री विशेष दीदी किचन के संचालन हेतु करीब 38 करोड़ रुपये निर्गत किए गए। (फाइल)
  • रांची के सिल्ली थाने में 32 मजदूरों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज है

बुधवार को हुए कैबिनेट की बैठक में सरकार ने एक बड़ा निर्णय लिया है। सरकार कोरोना काल में जारी लॉकडाउन के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने के मामले में दर्ज सभी केस वापस लेने का निर्णय ली है। इसकी स्वीकृति बुधवार को हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में दी गई है।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान पूरे राज्य में प्रवासी मजदूरों द्वारा लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन की कुल 30 एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। जिसमें 204 मजदूरों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। इसमें रांची के सिल्ली थाना में 32 मजदूरों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज है।वही, लोहरदगा के विभिन्न थानों में 15, सिमडेगा में दो, जमशेदपुर में एक, चाईबासा में 5, दुमका में एक, साहिबगंज में 4 और पाकुड़ जिले में एक प्राथमिकी थाने में दर्ज है।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान 7.5 लाख श्रमिकों का कराया गया रजिस्ट्रेशन

कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद सेक्रेटरी अजय कुमार ने बताया कि श्रमिकों के लिए 27 मार्च 2020 को 24 घंटे संचालित कोविड-19 माइग्रेंट वर्कर कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई। वेब पोर्टल लांच हुआ। पोर्टल में 7.50 श्रमिकों ने निबंधन कराया। आठ लाख श्रमिक, श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन से लाये गए। 484 श्रमिक लेह-लद्दाख और अंडमान द्वीप समूह से एयरलिफ्ट हुए। 600 बस पड़ोसी राज्य में श्रमिकों को लाने के लिए भेजा गया।

प्रवासी श्रमिकों को आर्थिक मदद के साथ रोजगार मुहैया कराया गया
प्रवासी श्रमिकों को आर्थिक सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए सम्मानित राशि श्रमिकों को DBT के जरिये उनके बैंक खाते में भेजी गई। श्रमिकों के लिए मुख्यमंत्री दीदी किचन व मुख्यमंत्री विशेष दीदी किचन के संचालन हेतु करीब 38 करोड़ रुपये निर्गत किए गए। बिरसा हरितग्राम योजना, नीलाम्बर-पीताम्बर जल समृद्धि योजना, पोटो हो खेल विकास योजना के जरिये श्रमिकों के लिए 25 करोड़ मानव दिवस सृजन करने और लाखों श्रमिकों के खाते में 20 हजार करोड़ देने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया।

