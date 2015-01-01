पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • 2200 Workers Of HEC Will Get Bonus Of 7000 Rupees, 2000 Supplies And 200 Permanent Workers Today

बनी सहमति:एचईसी के 2200 कामगारों को आज मिलेगा 7000 रुपए बोनस, 2000 सप्लाई और 200 स्थाई कर्मियों को लाभ

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
हेवी इंजीनियरिंग कॉर्पोरेशन (एचईसी) के 2200 कर्मचारियों को इस बार पूजा का बोनस बुधवार को मिलेगा। हर कर्मचारी को 7000 रुपए का भुगतान किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर मंगलवार को एचईसी प्रबंधन और मान्यता प्राप्त मजदूर संगठन के साथ हुई वार्ता में यह समझौता हुआ।

हटिया प्रोजेक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन के महामंत्री सह इंटक के राष्ट्रीय सचिव राणा संग्राम सिंह ने बताया कि त्योहारी मौसम को देखते हुए मजदूर संगठनों की ओर से प्रबंधन से मजदूरों को वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 का बोनस अविलंब देने का आग्रह किया गया था।

दोनों ओर से समझौते के बाद बोनस भुगतान पर सहमति बनी। उल्लेखनीय है कि एचईसी अभी सौ फीसदी क्षमता के साथ काम कर रहा है। कंपनी के पास अभी 615 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का वर्कऑर्डर है। समझौते के दौरान हटिया प्रोजेक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन के लीलाधर सिंह, कर्ण सिंह, मो. नदीम अंसारी, राम मोहन बैठा और कंपनी के प्रबंधक प्रशांत कुमार, उप प्रबंधक विमलेंदु कश्यप और प्रबंधक पीआर संजय कुमार मौजूद थे।

21 हजार रुपए से कम वेतन वालों को ही बोनस

एचईसी में 3500 से ज्यादा अफसर और कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। इनमें सप्लाई कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैं। बोनस का लाभ वैसे स्थाई और सप्लाई वर्कर्स को दिया जाएगा, जिनका मासिक वेतन महंगाई भत्ता जोड़कर 21 हजार रुपए से कम है। अभी कंपनी में 200 नवनियुक्त स्थाई कामगार हैं। वहीं सप्लाई मजदूरों की संख्या 2000 है।

वित्तीय संकट के कारण बोनस में विलंब हुआ

बोनस का भुगतान दुर्गा पूजा से पहले हो जाना चाहिए था, लेकिन कंपनी में वित्तीय संकट के कारण इस साल विलंब हुआ है। हालांकि, बोनस की घोषणा होने के बाद अब कामगारों में खुशी का माहौल है। बोनस भुगतान से एचईसी प्रबंधन पर 1.45 कराेड़ रुपए का अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ेगा। -

राणा संग्राम सिंह, महामंत्री, हटिया प्रोजेक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन

