दलालों के चंगुल से आजाद हुईं बेटियां:झारखंड की 24 बेटियों को सिलाई-कटाई के काम का लालच देकर तमिलनाडु की दवा कंपनियों में बना दिया था बंधुआ मजदूर

रांचीएक मिनट पहले
रांची एयरपोर्ट से लड़कियों को विशेष वाहन से इनके घर ले जाया गया।
  • सरकार और स्वयंसेवी संस्था की मदद से आजाद हुईं बेटियां
  • एयरलिफ्ट कर के चेइन्नई से रांची लाया गया

तमिलनाडु के कोयंबटूर में दलालों के चंगुल में फंसी झारखंड की 24 बेटियों को मुक्त रा लिया गया है। ये बुधवार सुबह रांची पहुंच गई हैं। अब इन्हें इनके घर पश्चिमी सिंहभूम और सरायकेला के विभिन्न गांवों में पहुंचाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। लड़कियों ने बताया कि इन्हें इन्हीं के जिले के दलाल संजय जोको ने धोखा देकर सिलाई-कटाई का काम का लालच देकर दवा कंपनी में पहुंचा दिया था। ये दो महीने से वहां फंसी हुई थी।
ना खाना मिलता था और न पैसा
मुक्त हुई लड़कियों में राधिका बोईपोई ने बताया कि वे तीन अक्टूबर को रांची से कोयंबटूर सिलाई का काम करने गई थीं। वहां उन्हें दवा कंपनियों में पहुंचा दिया गया। यहां न उन्हें दोनों समय सही से खाना मिलता था और खाना। उन्होंने बताया कि बीमारी पड़ने पर उन्हें छुट्टी की जगह डांट मिलती थी।
12 हजार की जगह 5 हजार देते थे
इन्हीं के साथ की मरियम पूर्ति ने बताया कि इन्हें 12 हजार रुपए मंथली की तनख्वाह की बात कही गई थी। लेकिन उन्हें आधे से भी कम पांच हजार रुपए दिया जाता था। जब उन्होंने इसका विरोध किया तो उन्हें अलग-अलग तरीके से प्रताड़ित किया जाने लगा। कभी खान बंद कर दिया जाता था तो कभी बाहर निकाल दिया जाता था।
कंट्रोल रूम में बताई पीड़ा
लड़कियों ने बताया कि जब इन्होंने घर वाले को अपनी पीड़ा सुनाई तो उन्होंने इन्हें घर वापस आने की बात कही।लेकिन दलाल इन्हें घर नहीं आने दे रहे थे। वे इनसे पैसे मांगते थे। राधिका ने बताया कि वे कहते थे कि वे इसके लिए सभी से 7-10 हजार रुपए मांगते थे। तब घर पहुंचाने की बात करते थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने राज्य सरकार की मदद से चलाई जा रही फिया फाउंडेशन के कंट्रोल रूम में फोन किया।

आजाद कराने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी
फिया फाउंडेशन के समन्वयक संदीप डुंगडुंग ने बताया कि इनका कॉल आने के बाद सरकार को इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद इन्हें वापस लाने की तैयारी शुरू की। श्रम विभाग की मदद से इन्हें रेस्क्यू किया गया। लेकिन जैसे ही इन्हें वापस लाने की कोशिश करते थे वहां लोग इन्हें परेशान करने लगते थे। काफी मशक्कत के बाद मंगलवार को इन्हें इन्हें एयर लिफ्ट की मदद से चेन्नई से दिल्ली के रास्ते रांची लाया गया। इन्हें रेस्क्यू करने में सामाजिक संगठन आश्रय, एसीसी सीमेंट चाईबासा की भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही।

