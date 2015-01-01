पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्यपाल करेंगी उद्घाटन:अखिल भारतवर्षीय मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन का 26वां राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन कल से

रांची
हरमू रोड स्थित मारवाड़ी भवन में 21 और 22 नवंबर को होनेवाले दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतवर्षीय मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन के 26वें राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन के लिए स्वागत समिति गठित की गई है। अधिवेशन का उद्घाटन दिन के शाम 4 बजे राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू करेंगी। इस अवसर पर नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गोवर्धन प्रसाद गाड़ोदिया पदभार ग्रहण करेंगे। स्वागत मंत्री सुरेशचंद्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि स्वागत समिति के अध्यक्ष विनय सरावगी बनाए गए हैं।

जबकि निर्मल काबरा, धर्मचंद जैन रारा, बसंत हेतमसरिया, संजीव विजयवर्गीय, ओमप्रकाश प्रणव, प्रमोद तुलस्यान, कमल केडिया, राजकुमार मारू, रविशंकर शर्मा और बसंत कुमार मित्तल को उप स्वागताध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। संयुक्त स्वागत मंत्री की जिम्मेदारी ललित पोद्दार, किशोर मंत्री, प्रदीप राजगढ़िया, पवन पोद्दार, कमल जैन, मनोज बजाज और ज्ञानचंद शर्मा को सौंपी गई है।

कोषाध्यक्ष अशोक नारसरिया, उप संगठन मंत्रियों में किशन साबू, प्रवीण जैन छाबड़ा, अनिल अग्रवाल, विष्णु सेन, सुरेश जैन, रोहित शर्मा, मोहित वर्मा, सुनील केडिया, अमित शर्मा, निखिल मोदी मनीष लोधा और मीनाक्षी शर्मा शामिल हैं। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सम्मेलन के लिए गठित परामर्शदात्री समिति में पूर्व अध्यक्ष नंदलाल रूंगटा के अलावा गोविंद डालमिया, भागचंद पोद्दार व राजकुमार केडिया है। पदेन सदस्यों में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश अग्रवाल व मंत्री पवन शर्मा को शामिल किया गया है।

