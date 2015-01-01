पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतिशबाजी से बिगड़ी शहर की सेहत:ध्वनि प्रदूषण में सामान्य से 30 फीसदी अधिक हुई बढ़ोतरी, पिछली दिवाली से भी अधिक प्रदूषित हुआ शहर

रांची
अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक में 81 डेसिबल और हाईकोर्ट इलाके में 68.2 डेसिबल का शोर मापा गया है (फाइल)
  • सरकार की सख्ती के बाद भी प्रदूषण पर नहीं लग सका काबू

राजधानी रांची में दीपावली की रात जमकर आतिशबाजी हुई। सरकार की सख्ती का कहीं कोई असर नहीं दिखा। इसका असर शहर की आबोहवा पर भी देखने को मिला। झारखंड राज्य पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड की ओर से जारी आकड़ों के मुताबिक शहर में सामान्य दिनों की तुलना 30 फीसदी अधिक ध्वनि प्रदूषण हुआ है।

निर्धारित समय में करनी थी आतिशबाजी
राज्य सरकार की तरफ से रांची में आतिशबाजी का समय रात 8 से 10 बजे तक निर्धारित किया गया था। इसके साथ ही रांची में केवल ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने और बेचने की ही अनुमति थी। लेकिन तय समय से ज्यादा समय तक कई जगहों पर लगातार हुई आतिशबाजी के कारण प्रदूषण ज्यादा होने की नौबत आई है।

अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक का इलाका सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषित
सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण रांची के अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक इलाके में हुआ है। यहां की हवा में शाम सात बजे से ही प्रदूषण फैलना शुरू हो गया था। यहां सामान्य दिनों में औसत 62 डेसिबल प्रदूषण रहता है जबकि दिवाली के दिन यह शाम छह बजे से रात 12 बजे तक औसतन 75 डेसिबल रहा।

रात नौ बजे हुआ सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण
झारखंड राज्य पॉल्यूशन बोर्ड की ओर से रांची के चार इलाकों में ध्वनि प्रदूषण मापने का यंत्र लगाया गया था। इसमें हाईकोर्ट ,डोरंडा, अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक, कचहरी चौक और अशोक नगर का इलाका शामिल है। इन इलाकों में रात नौ बजे के बाद सबसे ज्यादा शोर हुआ है। अशोक नगर में रात नौ बजे 73.6 डेसिबल, कचहरी में 79 डेसिबल, अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक में 81 डेसिबल और हाईकोर्ट इलाके में 68.2 डेसिबल का शोर मापा गया है। जो औसतन समान्य दिनों में 60 डेसिबल से भी कम रहता है।

वायु प्रदूषण के अध्ययन में जुटा बोर्ड
आतिशबाजी का राजधानी की हवा पर कितना असर पड़ा इसके अध्ययन में बोर्ड जुट गया है। इसका आंकड़ा संभवतः देर रात जारी की जा सकती है। पिछले साल दिवाली में सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में 25 फीसदी अधिक ध्वनि प्रदूषण हुआ था।

लोकेशन समय प्रदूषण
हाईकोर्ट 9-10 68.2 (सामान्य-70.1)
अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक 10-11 77.3 (सामान्य 69.4)
कचहरी चौक 9-10 79.0 (सामान्य 72)
अशोक नगर 9-10 73.6(सामान्य 57)

