झारखंड में कोरोना:राज्य में 397 नए मरीज, 490 ठीक हुए, रांची में दो की मौत, रिकवरी रेट 94.25% हुआ रांची के 156 स्वस्थ हुए

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • नए मरीजों की तुलना में ठीक होनेवाले मरीजों की संख्या अधिक रही

राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार मंगलवार को कम रही। पूरे राज्य में 397 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले। इनमें रांची के 108 संक्रमित हैं। हालांकि, नए मरीजों की तुलना में ठीक होनेवाले मरीजों की संख्या अधिक रही। पूरे राज्य में 490 मरीज ठीक हुए। इनमें रांची के 156 लोग शामिल हैं।

इसके साथ ही राज्य में रिकवरी रेट अब बढ़कर 94.25 फीसदी हो गया है। अब तक राज्य में 96975 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को राज्य में पांच मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें रांची-जमशेदपुर के दो-दो और चाईबासा का एक व्यक्ति शामिल है। इसके साथ ही राज्य में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 102887 हो गई है।

