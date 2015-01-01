पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:4 पुलिसकर्मियों पर युवक को पकड़ कर पीटने का आरोप

रांची35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोतवाली एएसपी ने मारपीट की बात को खारिज किया है

मेन रोड टैक्सी स्टैंड के समीप मटका खेलने के आरोप में पकड़ा गया युवक शमशेर ने थाना परिसर में पुलिस द्वारा जमकर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। शमशेर टैक्सी स्टैंड के समीप जैकेट बेचने का काम करता है। अंजुमन इस्लामिया के सचिव मोख्तार अहमद ने बताया कि गुरुवार को मटका खेलने के आरोप में टैक्सी स्टैंड के समीप से कुछ युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा था।

मोख्तार अहमद ने कहा है कि अंजुमन इस्लामिया के लोग रविवार को मामले में एसएसपी सुरेंद्र झा से मुलाकात करेंगे और लिखित शिकायत करते हुए मारपीट करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग करेंगे। हालांकि, कोतवाली एएसपी ने मारपीट की बात को खारिज किया है।

