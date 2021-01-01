पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टो-अवे अभियान:3 मुख्य सड़कों में 4 हजार दुकानें व ऑफिस, पार्किंग 2300 जो इनके लिए ही कम; ऐसे में पब्लिक कहां पार्क करे वाहन

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • निगम चला रहा टो-अवे अभियान, ऐसे में स्थायी पार्किंग नहीं होने से लोगों की परेशानी पर पढें भास्कर की रिपोर्ट

रांची में 13 लाख से अधिक वाहन रजिस्टर्ड हैं। इसमें 70% का मूवमेंट रोजाना शहर में होता है। लेकिन, लोगों को वाहन पार्किंग के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती। क्योंकि, नगर निगम ने 20 सालों में एक भी स्थायी पार्किंग नहीं बनाया। नगर निगम शहर के प्रमुख मार्ग में 19 स्थानों को टो-अवे जोन घोषित कर जुर्माना वसूल रहा है और गाड़ियां जब्त कर रहा है। पार्किंग की व्यवस्था किए बिना कार्रवाई से लोगों में गुस्सा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने 3 मुख्य सड़कों पर पार्किंग की पड़ताल की तो कई चौंकाने वाली बातें सामने आईं।

3 रूट के पार्किंग व्यवस्था पर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट...

एमजी रोड- इस रोड में संस्थान से भी कम है पार्किंग की जगह

इस रूट में 1570 छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें हैं। 230 से अधिक निजी कार्यालय, 35 मॉल और काॅमर्शियल कांप्लेक्स, 8 होटल व पांच धार्मिक स्थल हैं। जबकि, इस रूट में 980 बाइक और 355 कार पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है। यानी संस्थान से भी कम पार्किंग के जगह हैं। ऐसे में प्रतिष्ठान में काम करने वाले कर्मियों को गाड़ियों की पार्किंग की जगह नहीं मिलती है।

सर्कुलर रोड- स्टूडेंट्स के वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए ही जगह नहीं

इस रूट में 30 कार और 200 बाइक की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है। जबकि, इस रूट में 1061 छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें हैं। नागाबाबा खटाल के पास ही 200 सब्जी दुकानें हैं, जहां हजारों लोग सब्जी सड़क पर गाड़ी लगाकर खरीदारी करते हैं। शैक्षणिक संस्था अधिक होने से स्टूडेंट्स को ही बाइक लगाने की जगह नहीं मिल पाती है।

पर यह सीनाजोरी गलत, राजभवन के सामने लगाया टेंपो
पर यह सीनाजोरी गलत, राजभवन के सामने लगाया टेंपो

कचहरी चौक से शहीद चौक रूट- पार्किंग हमेशा रहता है भरा

इस रूट में 420 कार और 550 बाइक की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था निगम और सरकारी कार्यालयों में है। जबकि, इस रूट में 575 छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें, 7 सरकारी कार्यालय, 2 होटल-रेस्टोरेंट, 4 बैंक और 247 निजी कार्यालय व प्रतिष्ठान हैं। सरकारी भवनों में जो पार्किंग है, वह वहां कर्मचारियों की वाहनों से भर जाती है। निजी कार्यालय और प्रतिष्ठान में आनेवाले अपने वाहन निगम के चिन्हित पार्किंग स्थल पर लगाते हैं, लेकिन अक्सर पार्किंग भरा होने की वजह से उन्हें रोड पर वाहन लगाना होता है।

ऐसे फाइलाें में पड़ा है पार्किंग का समाधान

मेन रोड में कांप्लेक्स बनाने की थी योजना

बिल्डर एसाेसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के रांची सेंटर अध्यक्ष राेहित अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि मेन राेड में इस समस्या के निदान के लिए तय हुआ कि डेली मार्केट में कांप्लेक्स बनाया जाएगा, ऊपर में मार्केट की दुकानें हाेंगी, नीचे बड़ी पार्किंग हाेगी। कांप्लेक्स बनाने के लिए हमलाेगाें ने निगम के साथ करार किया है, लेकिन मामला फाइलाें में अटका है।

3 मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग के लिए कई बार पत्र लिखा

चैंबर अध्यक्ष प्रवीण जैन ने बताया कि पूर्व में भी मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग बनाने के लिए कई बार निगम को पत्र लिखा गया, लेकिन आज तक स्थाई व्यवस्था नहीं हुई। स्वेच्छा से कोई भी व्यक्ति सड़क पर वाहन नहीं लगाता। पार्किंग में जगह नहीं मिलने पर ही सड़क के किनारे वाहन लगाता है। निगम को पहले स्थाई पार्किंग बनाना चाहिए।

नगर निगम ने भी माना नई पार्किंग की जरूरत कहा- पहले हुआ था सर्वे अब काम की तैयारी

स्थाई पार्किंग के लिए पूर्व में सर्वे किया गया था। जगह भी चिन्हित की गई थी। लेकिन, जमीन अधिग्रहण नहीं होने से पार्किंग नहीं बन सकी। एक बार फिर स्थाई पार्किंग बनाने पर मंथन चल रहा है। अब जल्द ही स्थाई पार्किंग बनाने पर ठोस निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
कुंवर सिंह पाहन, डीएमसी, रांची

