आठवीं बोर्ड के छात्रों को राहत:फेल हुए 42 हजार छात्रों को ग्रेस अंक देकर किया गया पास, नहीं होगी विशेष परीक्षा

रांची8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रेस अंक के साथ पास हुए छात्रो का जैक दोबारा से जारी करेगा रिजल्ट । फाइल फोटो।
  • शिक्षा विभाग के प्रस्ताव को मुख्यमंत्री ने दी अपनी सहमति, 40 हजार छात्रों ने दोबारा से भर दिया था फॉर्म

रांची। राज्य सरकार ने आठवीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में फेल हुए विद्यार्थियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। फेल छात्रों को अब दोबारा परीक्षा नहीं देनी होगी। राज्य सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि सभी असफल विद्यार्थियों को ग्रेस अंक देकर पास किया जाएगा। कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखकर यह निर्णय लिया गया है। शिक्षा विभाग के परीक्षा का आयोजन दोबारा नहीं कराने के प्रस्ताव को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने अपनी सहमति दे दी है।

जैक ने मांगा था सुझाव
दरअसल कोविड को ध्यान में रखकर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से फेल हुए विद्यार्थियों के लिए विशेष परीक्षा का आयोजन कराने का निर्देश दिया गया था। जैक की तरफ से शिक्षा विभाग से इस पर सुझाव मांगा गया था। विभाग ने कोविड को ध्यान में रखते हुए परीक्षा का आयोजन दोबारा कराने के बजाए फेल हुए छात्रों को 20 फीसदी ग्रेस अंक देकर परीक्षा में पास कर देने का प्रस्ताव मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा था। प्रस्ताव पर बुधवार को सीएम ने अपनी सहमति दे दी है।

40832 छात्रो ने दोबारा परीक्षा के लिए भरा था फॉर्म
2019-20 के सत्र में आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कुल पांच लाख तीन हज़ार 862 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे । इनमें चार लाख 61 हजार 538 परीक्षार्थी उत्तीर्ण हुए थे। जबकि 42 हज़ार 324 विद्यार्थी फेल हो गए थे। जैक की तरफ से दोबारा परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए फॉर्म भरने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई थी। इसमें फेल हुए परीक्षार्थीयों में 40 हजार 832 छात्रों ने दोबारा से फॉर्म भी भर दिए थे। अब जैक 20 फीसदी ग्रेस के बाद पास हुए छात्रों की सूची तैयार करने में जुट गया है। इसी के आधार पर ग्रेस के बाद पास हुए छात्रों की सूची जारी की जाएगी।

250 अंकों की होती है परीक्षा
आठवीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा का आयोजन हर साल जैक की ओर से किया जाता है। यह परीक्षा 250 अंकों की होती है। इसमें विद्यार्थियों को 33 प्रतिशत यानी 83 अंक लाना अनिवार्य होता है।

