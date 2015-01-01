पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केंद्र का आदेश, कोवैक्सीन के लिए तैयारी करें:जमशेदपुर में बन रहा क्षेत्रीय वैक्सीन सेंटर, 50 नए कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट बनेंगे

रांची29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कूलिंग वैन, थर्मो बॉक्स की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्देश

(पवन कुमार) कोरोना वैक्सीन आने पर झारखंड के लोगों को आसानी से मिल सके, इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अभी से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। वैक्सीन की गुणवत्ता 100 प्रतिशत बनाए रखने, सभी जिलों में कोल्ड चेन की बेहतरीन व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ पर्याप्त संख्या में वैक्सीन लगाने वालों यानी वैक्सीनेटर की उपलब्धता पर भी जोर दिया जा रहा है।

राज्य में वैक्सीनेशन के साथ-साथ कोरोना कंट्रोल की तैयारी व रिस्पांस इमरजेंसी फंड को लेकर स्वास्थ्य सचिव डॉ. नितिन कुलकर्णी राज्य भर के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। बैठक में सभी सिविल सर्जन, जिला आरसीएच पदाधिकारी, डीपीएम, डीएएम आदि उपस्थित रहेंगे। बैठक वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 11 बजे से होगी।

बन गई टास्क फोर्स

केंद्र सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को पत्र भेजकर वैक्सीनेशन के को-ऑर्डिनेशन के लिए समिति बनाने को कहा है। केंद्र के निर्देश पर राज्यस्तरीय टास्क फोर्स बना दी गई है। मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में राज्यस्तरीय स्टीयरिंग समिति भी बनाई जा रही है। हर जिले में टास्क फोर्स अलग रहेगी।

इन्हें पहले लगेगा टीका
डॉक्टर, स्पेशलिस्ट 3000
डेंटल डॉक्टर 70
आरएमए 600
स्टॉफ नर्स 4000
रेडियोग्रॉफर 200
लैब तकनीशियन 600
आई स्पेशलिस्ट 300
फॉर्मासिस्ट, ड्रेसर 2000
बहुउद्देश्यीय कार्यकर्ता 5000
सहिया (लगभग) 40000

टीके लगने के बाद साइड इफेक्ट सर्विलांस की भी तैयारी

केंद्र सरकार ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट से निबटने के लिए राज्य सरकार को मेडिकल सर्विलांस की तैयारी करने को कहा है। केंद्र ने देशभर में 300 मेडिकल कॉलेजों व अस्पतालों को टीकाकरण के बाद होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों से निबटने के लिए शामिल करने की तैयारी की है।

इसमें झारखंड भी है। साथ ही, राज्य में प्राथमिक व सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों तक सुरक्षित वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए कोल्ड चेन मजबूत किए जा रहे हैं। अभी 270 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट हैं, जबकि 50 से ज्यादा नए बनेंगे। राज्य में अभी देवघर व पलामू में ही क्षेत्रीय वैक्सीन सेंटर हैं। जमशेदपुर में एक और सेंटर बनाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें