कार्रवाई:रिमांड होम के 60 बंदियों को भेजा जाएगा पलामू

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • यहां रांची जिला सहित पलामू प्रमंडल के तीन जिलों के बाल बंदियों को रखा जा रहा है

रांची के डुमरदगा स्थित रिमांड होम में रह रहे पलामू, गढ़वा व लातेहार के नाबालिग बंदियों को पलामू शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। होम में अभी कुल 178 बंदी हैं। इनमें से करीब 60 बंदी इन जिलों के हैं। अब पलामू में भी रिमांड होम शुरू होने वाला है, जिसके बाद इन जिलों के नाबालिगों को वहीं रखा जाएगा। उन्हें रांची नहीं भेजा जाएगा। मालूम हो कि पलामू इलाके में रिमांड होम नहीं होने के कारण वहां के नाबालिग बंदियों को रांची भेज दिया जाता था, जिसके कारण रांची रिमांड होम में क्षमता से भी अधिक बच्चों को रखना पड़ता था।

जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी (डीएसडब्ल्यूओ) सुमन सिंह ने बताया कि पलामू के डीएसडब्ल्यूओ और सीडीपीओ को इस संबंध में पत्र लिखा गया है। वहां रेनोवेशन का कार्य चल रहा है। इसके बाद संबंधित जिला के किशोरों को वहीं शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा। मालूम हो कि डुमरदगा के रिमांड होम की क्षमता 75 बंदियों की है, जबकि अभी यहां रांची जिला सहित पलामू प्रमंडल के तीन जिलों के बाल बंदियों को रखा जा रहा है।

