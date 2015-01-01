पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:आस्था के 69 घाट सजधज कर तैयार, बादलों की लुकाछिपी के बीच भगवान सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य आज

छठ पूजा को लेकर करमटोली तालाब को रंग-बिरंगी लाइट से सजाया गया है। गुरुवार को इसकी छटा देखते बन रही थी।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने के लिए तैनात रहेंगे वॉलेंटियर्स
  • खरना के साथ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर शहर के 69 स्थानों पर घाट सज-धज कर तैयार हैं। इन्हें नगर निगम के करीब 800 सफाईकर्मियों और पूजा समितियों के लोगों ने मिलकर तैयार किया है। हजारों छठ व्रती इन घाटों पर भगवान भुवन भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगे। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पहले अर्घ्य के दिन सुबह में बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही हल्की बारिश की भी संभावना है। लेकिन शाम तक मौसम साफ हो जाएगा। ऐसे में व्रतियों को सूर्यदेव का अर्घ्य देने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी।

वहीं शनिवार के दूसरे अर्घ्य के दिन सुबह में कोहरा छाने के आसार मौसम विभाग ने जताया है। वहीं इस बार घाटों पर होनेवाली छठ पूजा को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने खास तैयारी की है। लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें,मास्क लगाएं। इसकी निगरानी ड्रोन कैमरे से की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही वॉलेंटियर्स भी तैनात रहेंगे। निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सभी घाट को सेनिटाइज किया।

शुक्रवार को सभी घाटों पर निगम के कर्मचारी सैनिटाइजर के साथ उपस्थित रहेंगे घाट पर पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के हाथ को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। इस बार कई मुहल्लों में श्रद्धालुओं ने छठ के लिए अपने स्तर से कृत्रिम जलकुंड का निर्माण कराया है। ऐसे में करीब 25 जलकुंड में निगम ने टैंकर से पानी भेजा है। शुक्रवार को भी 20 से अधिक स्थानों पर पानी भेजा जाएगा। वहीं बड़ा तालाब, लाइन टैंक, कांके डैम, धुर्वा डैम सहित अन्य तालाबों में गहराई वाले स्थान पर व्रतियों को जाने से रोकने के लिए बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।

सरना धर्म मानने वाली महिलाएं भी कर रहीं छठ महापर्व

विवेकानंद कॉलोनी की सरना नगर में रहने वाली निशा, सुमित्रा देवी व लालझरी देवी ने भी इस बार छठ पर्व किया है। गुरुवार को इन्होंने खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखा। शुक्रवार को रातू तालाब में भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। सरना धर्म मानने वाली सैकड़ों महिलाएं छठ करती हैं।

ऐसे करें भुवन भास्कर की पूजा

सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए विशेष रूप से तांबे का पात्र ही प्रयोग में लाना चाहिए। किन्तु ध्यान रहे अर्घ्य के जल में सिर्फ लालचदंन, लाल फूल, रोली में रंगा हुआ अक्षत इत्यादि डालें। गुड़ डाल कर भी अर्घ्य दिया जाता है, किन्तु वैसी स्थिति में पीतल का अर्घ्यपात्र ही प्रयोग करें।

इन फूलों से करें पूजन

ओड़हुल, लालकनेर का फूल, कर्णिकार, वेला, मालती, काश, माधवी, चम्पा, पाटला, पीली और काली कटसरैया, अशोक, मौलसिरी, अगस्त और पलाश के फूल तथा दुर्वा सूर्य को विशेष प्रिय हैं।

भास्कर अपील: छठी मइया की पूजा करें, पर घाट पर भीड़ न लगाएं, घाट पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचेंगे, ऐसे में मास्क का जरूर उपयोग करें।

कल सुबह में होगी हल्की धुंध 3 से 5 डिग्री गिर सकता है तापमान

महापर्व छठ के पहले अर्घ्य के दिन बादल छाए रहने के साथ हल्की बारिश की भी संभावना है। वहीं शनिवार के दूसरे अर्घ्य के दिन सुबह में कोहरा छाने के आसार मौसम विभाग ने जताया है। कोहरे के कारण सूर्य देव के दर्शन में भले थोड़ी देर हो सकती है लेकिन बादल सूर्य दर्शन में अड़चन नहीं बनेंगे।

राज्य में उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाओं के कारण रांची के न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 से 5 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है। गुरुवार को सुबह बादल छाए रहने के बाद दोपहर में शहर के कई हिस्सों में हल्के से मध्यम दर्जे की बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 2 एमएम बारिश हुई।

ऑटोमेटिक सेनिटाइजर मशीन की व्यवस्था के साथ घाट पर मास्क भी बांटेंगी समितियां

छठ महापर्व को लेकर सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम अपनी तैयारियां पूरी कर चुका है। वहीं, छठ पूजा समितियां घाट पर सैनिटाइजर और मास्क की व्यवस्था कर रही हैं। कई घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का गोला भी बनाया गया है। छठ व्रती के साथ कम से कम लोग आएं इसके लिए भी समितियां अनुरोध कर रही हैं।

ड्रोन कैमरे से शहर के पांच घाटों पर होगी निगरानी

विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन धुर्वा डैम, कांके डैम, बड़ा तालाब, चडरी तालाब, बटन तालाब की ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी करेगा। जिन तालाबों में अधिक भीड़ होगी वहां वॉलेंटियर्स तैनात रहेंगे ताकि लोगों सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर सकें।

सचेत रहें, क्योंकि काेरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है

कोरोना एक्सपर्ट रिम्स के डॉ. देवेश कुमार कहते हैं कि छठ आस्था का महापर्व है। इसमें शामिल होने से कोई मनाही नहीं कर सकता। लेकिन यह भी ध्यान रहे कि कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। लोग घाटों पर जाएं, लेकिन एहतियात बरतते हुए। एहतियात बरतेंगे तो संक्रमण फैलने से रोक सकेंगे।

