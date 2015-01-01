पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिरासत:7 वर्ष थे लिव इन रिलेशन में, पर शादी के 5 माह बाद युवती की मौत, पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक शुकरा लिंडा को हिरासत में ले लिया है

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
तुपुदाना के सौदाग में सोमवार को विनिता गाड़ी (20) की संदिग्ध स्थिति में मौत हो गई। शव बेड पर पड़ा हुआ था। घर में कोई नहीं था। जब विनिता का पति शुकरा लिंडा (21) घर पहुंचा तो देखा की पत्नी की मौत हो गई है। इसकी सूचना विनिता के पिता बरना गाड़ी को मिली तो वे उसके घर पहुंचे। बरना गाड़ी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी बेटी की हत्या कर दी गई है। उनका कहना था कि जिस तरह से उनकी बेटी का शव बेड पर पड़ा हुआ था, उसे देखकर साफ लग रहा था कि हत्या की गई है।

इधर, पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक शुकरा लिंडा को हिरासत में ले लिया है। उससे पूछताछ हो रही है। शुकरा ने बताया कि वह खेत में था। वापस आया तो देखा की विनिता बेड पर पड़ी हुई है। हिलाने-डुलाने पर हलचल नहीं हुई। युवती के पिता ने कहा कि शादी के बाद से उनकी बेटी परेशान थी। शुकरा ने 5 साल लिव इन रिलेशन में रहने के बाद काफी दबाव के बाद विनिता से शादी की थी। इसी वजह से उन्हें आशंका है कि बेटी की हत्या की गई है। तुपुदाना ओपी पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

