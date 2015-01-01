पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  A Day Before Lakshmi Puja, The Handiwork Of The Gothic Father, The Daughter Who Used To Kill Her Father, Sacrificed Her At The Behest Of The Tantrik.

शर्मनाक:लक्ष्मी पूजा से एक दिन पहले वहशी बाप की करतूत, जिस बेटी पर जान छिड़कता था पिता, तांत्रिक के कहने पर उसकी बलि चढ़ा दी

लाेहरदगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेटे की चाह में छह साल की बेटी काे कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

लाेहरदगा के बाेंडाेबार बाेड़ाेकाना की छह साल की सुषमा पिता के जिगर का टुकड़ा थी। पिता से इतना प्यार था कि उनके बिना एक पल नहीं रह सकती थी। खाना-पीना, साेना, सब पिता के साथ। लेकिन बेटे की चाह ने उसी पिता काे वहशी बना दिया। तांत्रिक के कहने पर पिता ने उस मासूम की बलि चढ़ा दी। वह भी लक्ष्मी पूजा से ठीक एक दिन पहले। घटना के बाद ग्रामीणाें ने आराेपी पिता सुमन नगेसिया (30) काे बुरी तरह से पीटा और उसे पुलिस काे साैंप दिया। तांत्रिक साेखा बाबा फरार है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक सुमन नगेसिया की एक ही बेटी थी। करीब तीन महीने पहले वह एक ओझा के चक्कर में पड़ गया। ओझा ने उससे कहा कि बेटा चाहिए ताे बेटी की बलि चढ़ाकर भगवान काे खुश करना हाेगा। माैका पाते ही उसने बेटी काे कुल्हाड़ी से काट दिया। गांव के एक मूक-बधिर ने देखा ताे बच्ची की मां और ग्रामीणाें काे इशाराें में जानकारी दी। इसके बाद ग्रामीणाें ने उसे पकड़ लिया। स्पेक्टर चंद्रमोहन हांसदा ने कहा कि पेशरार थाना पुलिस ने बेटी की हत्यारे पिता सुमन नगेसिया को जेल भेज दिया गया है। उस ओझा की तलाश में छापामारी की जा रही है, जिसके उकसाने पर आराेपी ने बेटी की हत्या की।

आराेपी पिता बोला-तांत्रिक ने कहा था कि दिवाली पर बेटी की बलि दोगे तो बेटा होगा

आराेपी पिता सुमन नगेसिया ने पुलिस काे बताया कि सुषमा उसकी इकलाैती बेटी थी। वह एक बेटा चाहता था, पर हाे नहीं रहा था। इसे लेकर वह हमेशा परेशान रहता था। कुछ दिनाें से उसकी तबीयत खराब थी। तीन महीने पहले उसकी मुलाकात एक तांत्रिक साेखा बाबा से हुई थी। उसने कहा था कि दिवाली के समय अपनी बेटी की बलि चढ़ाएगा ताे बेटा पैदा हाे सकता है। यह बात उसके दिलो-दिमाग में बैठ गई थी। दिवाली करीब आते ही वह बेटी की बलि चढ़ाने के फिराक में था। इस बीच उसे अवसर मिल गया। घर के सारे लाेग खेत में धान काटने गए थे। घर में वह बेटी के साथ रुक गया था। दाेपहर में वह घर में खेल रही थी। तभी माैका पाकर उसने बेटी काे मार डाला।

3 माह से बेटी से दूर रहने लगा था

मां पुष्कर नगेसिया ने कहा- सुमन अपनी बेटी काे बहुत चाहता था। वह उससे कभी भी अलग नहीं रहता था। बेटी भी उसपर जान छिड़कती थी। ज्यादा समय वह अपने पिता के साथ ही रहती थी। रात में सोती भी उसके साथ ही थी। लेकिन ओझा गुनी के चक्कर में पड़ने के बाद पिता बेटी से दूर-दूर रहने लगा। शुक्रवार काे उसने कहा कि बेटी के साथ ही रहूंगा, इसलिए खेत नहीं जाऊंगा। बाप-बेटी के प्यार को देखकर हमने भी उस पर दबाव नहीं डाला। और मौका मिलते ही उसने मेरी बेटी को काटकर मार डाला। ऐसा कैसे हुआ, इस पर वह विश्वास ही नहीं कर पा रही है। वहीं उसके स्कूल के पारा शिक्षक महेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि सुमन काे बेटी से काफी प्यार था। वहीं उसे राेज स्कूल छाेड़ने और ले जाने के लिए आता था। लेकिन तीन महीने से उसका रवैया काफी बदला-बदला सा लग रहा था।

