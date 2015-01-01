पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुंडू में वारदात:युवक की पत्थर से कुचलकर हत्या, बाइक ठीक करवाने की बात कह निकला था घर से

रांची16 मिनट पहले
युवक के शव के पास शोकाकुल परिजन।
  • सरायकेला में करता था काम, तीन दिन पूर्व आया था अपने गांव

बुंडू थाना क्षेत्र के बंजारा बाजार के पास रविवार को एक युवक का शव बरामद किया गया। शव के पास ही युवक की बाइक भी मिली। युवक की पत्थर से कुचलकर हत्या की गई है। वो अपने घर से शनिवार को बाइक ठीक करवाले की बात कह घर से निकला था। पर रातभर वापस नहीं आया। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

युवक की पहचान चरण लोहरा के रूप में की गई। चरण सरायकेला में काम करता था। तीन दिन पूर्व ही वो अपने गांव तिलाईपीडी आया था। शनिवार की शाम घर से निकला पर देर रात तक वापस नहीं आया। परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश की पर उसका कुछ भी पता नहीं चला। रविवार सुबह लोगों ने उसकी लाश देखी तो परिजनों व पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। हत्या क्यों और किसने की, फिलहाल पुलिस इसकी जांच में जुटी हुई है।

