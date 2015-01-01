पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलवे:राजधानी के एसी फर्स्ट क्लास का भाड़ा 700 रुपए घटा, रांची से मुरी जाइए या हावड़ा किराया 375 रुपए देना होगा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर रेल किराया बढ़ाया गया

रांची से मुरी का स्लीपर क्लास का किराया 125 रुपए बढ़ गया है। यानी अब 375 रुपए देने होंगे। अगर आप रांची-हावड़ा ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे हैं ताे भी 375 रुपए देने होंगे। हटिया-पटना इस्लामपुर ट्रेन से सफर कर रहे हैं ताे रांची से मुरी का किराया 380 रुपए देना पड़ेगा। जबकि स्लीपर क्लास का सामान्य किराया 110 रुपए है। वहीं, रांची से दिल्ली जानेवाली राजधानी ट्रेन के एसी फर्स्ट क्लास का किराया 700 रुपए घट गया है।

अभी फर्स्ट एसी का किराया 4180 रुपए है। पहले यह 4880 रुपए था। इधर, रेलवे द्वारा किराया तय करने का पैमाना ना ताे यात्रियाें काे समझ में आ रहा है और ना ही पैसेंजर एसाेसिएशन काे। इस संबंध में रेलवे अधिकारी का कहना है कि रेल मंत्रालय द्वारा स्पेशल ट्रेन का किराया तय किया गया है।

स्लीपर से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों की जेब होगी ढीली रांची से मुरी का स्लीपर क्लास का किराया 125 रु बढ़ा

रेट लिस्ट
रेट लिस्ट

भाड़ा बढ़ोतरी तुरंत वापस लें : कटारुका

रेगुलर ट्रेन काे स्पेशल ट्रेन चला कर रेल मंत्रालय गरीबाें का खून चूस रहा है। यह बंद करें। रेल मंत्री से मांग करते हैं कि स्पेशल ट्रेन का किराया वापस ले और सामान्य ट्रेन का परिचालन करें।
-प्रेम कटारुका, जेडयूआरसीसी दपू रेलवे

डिवीजन लेवल पर नहीं बढ़ता किराया

डिवीजन लेवल पर किराए का निर्धारण नहीं होता है। हेडक्वार्टर से दिशा-निर्देश के अनुसार ही किराया तय होता है।
-नीरज कुमार, सीपीआरओ रांची रेलवे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें