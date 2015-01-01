पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले में आज केस दर्ज कर सकती है एसीबी, जांच करने चतरा पहुंची एसीबी टीम, दो लोग हिरासत में

फाइल फोटो
  • घोटाले को दलालों, कई स्कूल प्रबंधन और अफसरों के एक नेटवर्क ने मिलकर अंजाम दिया है

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले में भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) बुधवार को केस दर्ज कर सकती है। घोटाले की फाइल एसीबी के पास पहुंच चुकी है। इस मामले में सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन की स्वीकृति और प्रारंभिक जांच कर रिपोर्ट देने के बाद ब्यूरो पूरी तरह एक्शन में आ गया है। सीएम ने आदेश दिया है कि प्री मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप, पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप और मिंस कम मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप में जितनी अनियमितताएं हुई हैं, उनकी जांच की जाए। इधर, मामले की जांच के लिए मंगलवार को एसीबी की टीम चतरा पहुंची। दो लोगों को हिरासत में भी लिए जाने की सूचना है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि रामगढ़, गढ़वा, गुमला, धनबाद समेत अन्य जिलों में कल्याण विभाग के तहत संचालित विभिन्न स्कूलों में छात्रों के नाम से फर्जीवाड़ा करने और करोड़ों रुपए की अवैध निकासी का मामला सामने आ चुका है। घोटाले को दलालों, कई स्कूल प्रबंधन और अफसरों के एक नेटवर्क ने मिलकर अंजाम दिया है। इसमें एनएसपी पोर्टल पर स्कूलों के लॉग-इन और पासवर्ड लेकर फर्जी बच्चों के नाम पर राशि की निकासी की गई। इसमें कल्याण विभाग के अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की भूमिका पर भी सवाल उठा है। केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कार्य मंत्रालय ने भी राज्य सरकार को पत्र लिखकर मामले की जांच कराने को कहा था।

