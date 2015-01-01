पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • ACB Investigation Started In Minority Scholarship Scam In The State, PE Registered, DSP Rizvi Becomes Chief Investigating Officer

जांच:राज्य में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की एसीबी जांच शुरू, पीई दर्ज, डीएसपी रिजवी बने मुख्य जांच अधिकारी

रांची31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एसीबी प्री मैट्रिक और पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप समेत मींस एंड मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप में हुई अनियमितताओं की जांच करेगी

राज्य में हुए अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले को लेकर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। ब्यूरो ने बुधवार को प्रारंभिक जांच (पीई) दर्ज कर ली। एसीबी के डीएसपी सादिक ए रिजवी को मुख्य जांच अधिकारी बनाया गया है। चूंकि यह घोटाला कई जिलों में हुआ है, इसलिए दर्ज केसों के आधार पर दो-तीन जिलों में जांच के लिए एसीबी के एक इंस्पेक्टर को सहायक अनुसंधान पदाधिकारी बनाया जाएगा।

एसीबी प्री मैट्रिक और पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप समेत मींस एंड मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप में हुई अनियमितताओं की जांच करेगी। अल्पसंख्यक स्कूलों में छात्रों के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपए निकालने के मामले की जांच का आदेश सीएम ने दो दिन पहले एसीबी को दिया है।

सरकार ने सभी डीसी से 31 तक मांगी रिपोर्ट

राज्य सरकार ने सभी जिलों के डीसी को छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की रिपोर्ट 31 दिसंबर तक देने का आदेश दिया है। जिला स्तर पर अब तक हुई जांच के अनुसार, दलालों ने स्कूल प्रबंधन की मिलीभगत से एनएसपी पोर्टल पर फर्जी छात्रों के नाम पर स्कूल के लॉग-इन और पासवर्ड लेकर फर्जीवाड़ा किया।

