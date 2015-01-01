पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

2016 राज्यसभा चुनाव मामला:चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने के आरोपी IPS अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई, CM ने दी अनुमति

रांची26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाबू लाल मरांडी ने की थी शिकायत(फाइल)
  • 2016 में हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव के दौरान अनुराग गुप्ता पर गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगा था

राज्यसभा चुनाव में गड़बड़ी के आरोप में निलंबित IPS अधिकारी अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ अब कार्रवाई शुरू होगी। CM हेमंत सोरेन ने मंगलवार को इसके लिए स्वीकृति दे दी है। इनके खिलाफ The Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988 की धारा 7 एवं 13 (1) (d) और 13 (2) सह पठित भारतीय दंड विधान की धारा 120 (b)के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी ।

इसी साल सस्पेंड किया गया था

2016 में हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव के दौरान अनुराग गुप्ता पर गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगा था। निर्वाचन आयोग की जांच और निर्देश के बाद 29 मार्च 2018 को रांची के जग्गनाथपुर थाना में गुप्ता के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 171 B और 171 CFIR दर्ज है। चुनाव आयोग ने FIR करने के अलावा ADG अनुराग गुप्ता के विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई चलाने का भी निर्देश दिया था। इससे पहले CM ने इसी साल इन्हें सस्पेंड किया था।

मरांडी ने गड़बड़ी की शिकायत की थी
झाविमो प्रमुख बाबूलाल मरांडी ने राज्यसभा चुनाव 2016 में कथित गड़बड़ी की शिकायत को लेकर 2017 में एक CD जारी की थी। CD में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को वोट देने के लिए पूर्व मंत्री योगेंद्र साव और ADG अनुराग गुप्ता के बीच बातचीत का जिक्र था। इसके बाद आयोग के प्रधान सचिव वीरेंद्र कुमार ने रांची आकर जांच की थी। फिर तत्कालीन मुख्य सचिव को लिखे पत्र में अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने को कहा था। जांच के बाद 13 जून 2017 को निर्वाचन आयोग ने अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ FIR और विभागीय कार्रवाई चलाने का निर्देश दिया था।

मरांडी ने कहा था- गुप्ता ने योगेंद्र साव को 26 बार फोन कर धमकी दी
मरांडी ने कहा था कि कांग्रेस विधायक निर्मला देवी को वोट देने से रोकने के लिए उनके पति और पूर्व मंत्री योगेंद्र साव को ADG अनुराग गुप्ता ने दो दिन में 26 बार फोन कर लालच और धमकियां दीं। CD में एक जगह योगेंद्र साव से गुप्ता कहते हैं कि अभी तीन-चार साल रघुवर सरकार रहेगी, आपको बहुत ऊंचाई तक ले जाएंगे, बात मानने पर दिक्कत होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें