  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • After 8 Days, One Gate Of HEC Opened The Other Closed, The Station Covering 10 Km Distance Instead Of 2; People Going To The Airport

थोड़ी राहत:8 दिनों बाद एचईसी का एक गेट खुला- दूसरा बंद, 2 की जगह 10 किमी दूरी तय कर स्टेशन; एयरपोर्ट जा रहे लोग

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • संविदाकर्मियों ने कहा... जब तक सेवा विस्तार नहीं होता, तब तक सड़क पर रहेंगे

पिछले 8 दिनों से बिरसा चौक का गेट दोनों तरफ से बंद है। हालांकि, शुक्रवार शाम में एक गेट खोल दिया गया, जिससे लोगाें को आने-जाने में थोड़ी राहत मिली। हालांकि, गेट बंद होने से बिरसा चौक-एचईसी रोड, बिरसा चौक-डोरंडा रोड और हरमू बाईपास पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव काफी बढ़ गया है। इससे लंबा जाम लग रहा है। क्योंकि, 14वें वित्त आयोग के संविदाकर्मी बिरसा चौक पर धरना पर बैठे हुए हैं। इन सभी के प्रोजेक्ट भवन की ओर जाने की आशंका को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने बिरसा चौक के पास स्थिति एचईसी गेट को बंद कर दिया है।

इससे हिनू, बिरसा चौक, हटिया, धुर्वा, सेक्टर, जगन्नाथपुर, हवाई नगर के लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गेट बंद नहीं होने से एचईसी के लोगों को हिनू, एयरपोर्ट और रेलवे स्टेशन आने-जाने के लिए 2 से 3 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करनी पड़ती थी। अब अरगोड़ा या मेकॉन कॉलोनी होते हुए 8 से 10 किमी लंबी दूरी तय करनी पड़ रही है। इसी तरह अन्य इलाकों के लोगों को भी दूसरे रूट से जाने के लिए लंबी दूरी तय करनी पड़ रही है।

पुलिस ने कहा- संविदाकर्मी नहीं हट रहे, एक गेट खुलने से राहत
संविदाकर्मियाें का कहना है कि जब तक उनकी सेवा विस्तार के संबंध में सरकार की और से काेई ठाेस निर्णय नहीं लिया जाता, वे लाेग बीच सड़क पर ही जमे रहेंगे। इस संबंध में जगन्नाथपुर थाना प्रभारी अभय सिंह ने कहा कि संविदाकर्मियाें के सड़क के एक तरफ हाे जाने के बाद एचईसी के एक गेट काे खाेल दिया गया है। इससे लोगों को थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

दुकानदारों ने कहा- दोपहर तक एक रुपए की बिक्री नहीं होती है

गेट के समीप ही मिठाई की दुकान चला रहे उमाशंकर ने कहा कि इससे पहले कभी भी इतना लंबा गेट बंद नहीं हुआ था। गेट बेद होने के कारण ग्राहक दुकान में आ ही नहीं रहे। लोगों में डर का माहौल बना हुआ है। हर समय यहां पर पुलिस के ही जवान नजर आते हैं। अगर इसी तरह रहा तो कुछ दिनों के लिए दुकान बंद भी करना पड़ सकता है।

