पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • After Odisha, Now Rs 400 In Jharkhand Too. RT PCR Check Of Corona, Will Have To Pay An Additional Charge Of 200 Rupees For Taking Samples From Home

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी खबर:ओडिशा के बाद अब झारखंड में भी 400 रु. में हाेगी कोरोना की आरटी-पीसीआर जांच, घर से सैंपल लेने पर 200 रुपए अतिरिक्त चार्ज देने होंगे

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • घर से सैंपल लेने पर 200 रुपए अतिरिक्त चार्ज देने होंगे
  • आज सीएम के साथ बैठक में तय हो सकती है स्कूल खोलने की तिथि, फिर एसओपी जारी

ओडिशा के बाद अब झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी राज्य में प्राइवेट लैब में कोरोना की आरटी-पीसीआर जांच की दर 400 रुपए तय कर दी है। इससे पहले राज्य में आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 800 रुपए देने पड़ते थे। स्वास्थ्य सचिव डॉ. नितिन कुलकर्णी ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि आरटीपीसीआर टेस्टिंग किट, एक्सट्रेक्शन किट और वीटीएम किट की कीमताें में गिरावट और सीमावर्ती राज्यों में निर्धारित दर में कमी की विभागीय स्तर पर समीक्षा की गई।

इसके बाद राज्य में आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट की दर घटाकर 400 रुपए (पीपीई किट और सभी कर सहित) कर दी गई है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि अगर मरीज के घर से सैंपल लिया जाता है तो मरीजों को 200 रुपए अतिरिक्त देने होंगे। रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट से निगेटिव हुए सभी लक्षण वाले मरीजों का आरटी-पीसीआर जांच किया जाना अनिवार्य है। निजी लैब को यह भी आदेश दिया गया है कि जांच रिपोर्ट संबंधित व्यक्तियों को उनके मोबाइल नंबर, वाट्सएप या ई-मेल पर तत्काल उपलब्ध करा दिया जाए।

कोरोना अपडेट- 209 नए संक्रमित मिले, 113 स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे

झारखंड में मंगलवार काे काेराेना के 209 नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 113 ठीक हुए। एक मरीज की माैत भी हुई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में मरीजाें का कुल आंकड़ा 1,11,931 हाे गया है। इनमें से 109352 लाेग ठीक हाे चुके हैं, जबकि 1001 मरीजाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। मंगलवार काे रांची में 98, बोकारो में 14, चतरा में 1, देवघर में 2, धनबाद में 15, पूर्वी सिंहभूम में 38, गढ़वा में 6, गोड्डा में 5, गुमला में 1, हजारीबाग में 5, जामताड़ा में 1, खूंटी में 1, कोडरमा में 1, लोहरदगा में 1, पलामू में 5, रामगढ़ में 8, साहिबगंज में 3, सराईकेला में 1, प. सिंहभूम में 3 मरीज मिले।

बिहार में सभी को मुफ्त में लगेगा कोरोना का टीका

पटना में चुनावी वायदों पर नीतीश सरकार ने मुहर लगा दी। प्रदेश में 20 लाख रोजगार के अवसर सृजित करने के साथ-साथ पूरे प्रदेश में सबको कोरोना का मुफ्त टीका दिया जाएगा। मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में इन प्रस्तावों पर सहमति दी गई। सुशासन के कार्यक्रम (2020-2025) के अंतर्गत आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के सात निश्चय-2 (2020-2025) व अन्य कार्यक्रमों को लागू करने पर सैद्धांतिक सहमति दी गई। अविवाहित महिला को स्नातक करने पर 50 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी जबकि इंटर परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने पर 25 हजार रुपए।

आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में बनी सहमति, जल्द खुलेंगे 10वीं-12वीं तक के स्कूल, मेडिकल, नर्सिंग और डेंटल कॉलेज भी

झारखंड में 10वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के स्टूंडेंट्स के लिए सभी निजी और सरकारी स्कूल जल्द खुलेंगे। इसके साथ ही मेडिकल, डेंटल व नर्सिंग काॅलेज और सरकारी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूल भी खाेले जाएंगे। इस पर सहमति बन गई है। इस मुद्दे पर बुधवार काे मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत साेरेन के साथ अधिकारियाें की बैठक हाेगी, जिसमें स्कूल खाेलने की तिथि पर फैसला लिए जाने की उम्मीद है।इसके बाद मुख्य सचिव की ओर से एसओपी जारी किया जाएगा, जिसमें स्कूल संचालन से लेकर अन्य गतिविधियाें की विस्तार से जानकारी दी जाएगी।

आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे मुख्यमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में हुई आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की समीक्षा में छूट का दायरा बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया गया है। सरकार ने आउटडाेर कार्यक्रमाें में लाेगाें की संख्या बढ़ाकर 300 और इंडाेर कार्यक्रमाें में 200 करने का भी फैसला लिया है। धार्मिक कार्यक्रमाें में अब अधिकतम 200 श्रद्धालु हिस्सा ले सकेंगे। 15 जनवरी के बाद सरकार छूट का दायरा और बढ़ाएगी। सीएम ने स्कूल, काॅलेज, काेचिंग संस्थान, सिनेमाघर खाेलने और समाराेह, धार्मिक आयाेजन, मेला, पार्क पर भी विचार किया। इसके बाद सभी स्कूलाें काे पूरी तरह से नहीं खाेलने का निर्णय लिया।

इन क्षेत्राें में भी अब छूट का दायरा और बढ़ाया जाएगा

  • आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग जल्द जारी करेगा गाइड लाइन, सरकारी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट भी खुलेंगे
  • आउटडोर कार्यक्रमों में 300 और इंडोर कार्यक्रम में 200 लोगों तक शामिल होने की मिलेगी अनुमति
  • धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में भी अब 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे।

सड़क हादसे में मौत पर आश्रित को एक लाख रु. तक मुआवजा

बैठक में तय हुआ कि सड़क हादसे में मृत व्यक्तियाें के परिजनाें काे तत्काल एक लाख रुपए तक मुआवजा राशि दी जाए। जिन विभागाें काे आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की ओर से राशि दी गई है, उन्हें भी अविलंब उपयाेगिता प्रमाण पत्र देने का निर्देश दिया गया। सीएम काे बताया गया कि सीसीएल ने काेराेना से लड़ने के लिए सीएसआर फंड के तहत 20 कराेड़ की राशि दी है। सीएम ने कहा कि अन्य संस्थान और उद्याेग भी सीएसआर के तहत अपनी भूमिका निभाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें