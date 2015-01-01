पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानवता की मिसाल:भास्कर की खबर पढ़ने के बाद बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सोनू सूद मदद के लिए आगे आए, कहा- रांची की सरिता का इलाज कराऊंगा, दवाओं का पूरा खर्च भी उठाऊंगा

रांची/चान्हो41 मिनट पहले
  • 7 साल से डिमेंशिया से ग्रसित है 12 वर्षीय सरिता

लॉकडाउन में आम लोगों की मदद कर मसीहा के रूप में उभरे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सोनू सूद झारखंड की 12 साल की सरिता उरांव के इलाज के लिए आगे आए हैं। भास्कर से उन्होंने कहा- ‘‘इस बच्ची के बारे में पढ़ा। जितना बेहतर हो सके, मैं इस बच्ची का इलाज कराऊंगा। आप हमें बच्ची का मेडिकल हिस्ट्री भेजिए, रांची में जो भी सबसे अच्छा अस्पताल हो वहां हमारी टीम संपर्क करेगी और सरिता का बेहतर से बेहतर इलाज कराएगी। मैं यहां से वीडियो कॉल से डॉक्टर से पर्सनली बात करूंगा। इलाज में हुए खर्च के साथ उसकी सारी दवाओंं का खर्च भी हम ही उठाएंगे। हमारी टीम के विशाल लांबा को मैंने इस काम के लिए लगा दिया है। भास्कर हमारा सहयोग करे, हम सरिता के इलाज में कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ेंगे।’’

भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा

‘7 साल से रस्सी में बंधी है 12 साल की बच्ची’ शीर्षक से 6 नवंबर के अंक में भास्कर में खबर छपने के बाद सोशल वर्कर अंकित राजगढ़िया ने सोनू सूद को ट्वीट किया था। सोनू की टीम के विशाल लांबा ने भास्कर से संपर्क कर पूरी जानकारी मांगी। फिर सोनू सूद ने भास्कर से बातचीत कर सरिता के इलाज की बात कही। चान्हो की सरिता के परिजन उसका रिनपास में इलाज कराने गए, पर महंगी दवाइयों के खर्चे को नहीं उठा पाने के कारण इलाज रोक दिया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने भी इलाज कराने का दिया आदेश

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने रांची डीसी को सरिता के समुचित इलाज कराने का आदेश दिया है। उसके बाद चान्हो सीओ व बीडीओ ने इलाज शुरू कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। सीओ प्रवीण सिंह ने बताया कि सरकारी खर्च से सरिता का इलाज कराया जाएगा। डिस्ट्रिक्ट चाइल्ड प्रोटेक्शन टीम भी गांव पहुंची।

