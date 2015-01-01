पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • After Removal, Shops Are Set Up Again, They Are Directed To Make Permanent Arrangements For Vending Jane And To Set Up Male Self help Groups CM

निर्देश:हटाने के बाद फिर से लग जाती हैं दुकानें, वेंडिंग जाेन बना स्थाई व्यवस्था करने और पुरुष स्वयं सहायता समूह गठित करने का निर्देश दिया- सीएम

रांची19 मिनट पहले
  • जरूरत के हिसाब से शहराें में छाेटे-छाेटे वेंडिंग जाेन बनाएं, जिससे इनकी स्थाई व्यवस्था हाे सके

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत साेरेन ने कहा कि सड़काें पर ठेला-खाेमचा और छाेटे-छाेटे वेंडराें काे अतिक्रमण की वजह से प्रशासन हटा देता है। लेकिन, कुछ दिन बाद ही फिर वहीं दुकानें लगा लेते हैं। राेजगार शुरू कर देते हैं। ऐसे लाेगाें का जीवन-यापन हाे सके, इसके लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराना विभाग की जिम्मेदारी है।

इसलिए जरूरत के हिसाब से शहराें में छाेटे-छाेटे वेंडिंग जाेन बनाएं, जिससे इनकी स्थाई व्यवस्था हाे सके। रांची सहित राज्य के अन्य शहराें में नाइट मार्केट, फूड मार्केट, अर्बन हाट और किसान मार्केट बनाने की दिशा में भी काम करें। मुख्यमंत्री बुधवार काे झारखंड मंत्रालय में नगर विकास और आवास विभाग की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

पुरुष स्वयं सहायता समूह गठित करने का निर्देश

हेमंत साेरेन ने कहा कि स्वावलंबन याेजना के तहत पुरुष स्वयं सहायता समूह का गठन करें। इससे युवा राेजगार से जुड़ सकेंगे। अर्बन रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग के लिए भी बेहतर मैकेनिज्म बनाएं। शहर की साफ-सफाई, पेयजल व्यवस्था काे बेहतर बनाएं।

रांची में टैक्सी-बस स्टैंड और ट्रांसपाेर्ट नगर बनाएं

सीएम ने अगले 30 साल की जरूरताें काे देखते हुए शहरी विकास की याेजना बनाने का निर्देश दिया। कहा- राजधानी पर घनी आबादी और वाहनाें का दबाव है। रांची में टैक्सी स्टैंड, बस स्टैंड और ट्रांसपाेर्ट नगर बनाएं। इसके लिए जमीन चिह्नित करने का काम जल्द पूरा करें।

