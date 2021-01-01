पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  After The Action Of DC, The Case Of Mutation Increased By 2 Thousand Instead Of Reducing, In December, DC Imposed A Fine Of 11.42 Lakh On 16 COs.

सख्ती बेअसर:डीसी की कार्रवाई के बाद घटने की जगह 2 हजार बढ़ गए म्यूटेशन के लंबित केस, दिसंबर में डीसी ने 16 सीओ पर लगाया था 11.42 लाख का जुर्माना

रांची2 दिन पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • आज 22 अंचलों में पेंडिंग हैं म्यूटेशन के 14590 मामले, दिसंबर में थे 12600
  • शोकॉज कर पूछा था कि प्रावधानों के पालन नहीं करने पर क्यों नहीं जुर्माने की राशि उनके वेतन से वसूली जाए

रांची जिले के अंचलों में म्यूटेशन (दाखिल-खारिज) के निष्पादन की प्रक्रिया कछुए की रफ्तार से चल रही है। लोग परेशान होकर अंचल कार्यालयों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। यह स्थिति तब है, जब लंबित मामले दूर करने के लिए डीसी छवि रंजन ने एक माह पहले सख्ती बरती थी। डीसी ने उस वक्त 16 अंचलों के सीओ पर सेवा गांरटी अधिनियम के तहत 11.42 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था। साथ ही, शोकॉज कर पूछा था कि प्रावधानों के पालन नहीं करने पर क्यों नहीं जुर्माने की राशि उनके वेतन से वसूली जाए। इसके बावजूद उनकी यह कार्रवाई बेअसर साबित हुई है।

क्योंकि, जब जिले के 16 सीओ पर जुर्माना लगाया गया था, तब 12600 मामलों में 304 ऐसे थे जो बिना ऑब्जेक्शन के 30 दिनों से अधिक और 29 मामले ऑब्जेक्शन वाले 90 दिनों से अधिक समय तक पेंडिंग थे। आज म्यूटेशन के 14590 मामले रांची के 22 अंचलों में पेंडिंग हैं। इनमें 466 मामले ऐसे हैं, जिनमें कोई ऑब्जेक्शन नहीं है। फिर भी 30 दिन से अधिक समय से लंबित हैं। जबकि 104 मामले ऐसे हैं, जिनमें ऑब्जेक्शन हैं मगर 90 दिन से अधिक होने के बावजूद इन्हें निष्पादित नहीं किया गया।

स्रोत : झारभूमि पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध आंकड़ों के अनुसार
इस आधार पर लगाया था जुर्माना

सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम में म्यूटेशन के आवेदनों में नन ऑब्जेक्शनेबल मामलों को 30 दिन व ऑब्जेक्शनेबल को 90 दिनों में निष्पादित करने का नियम है। ऐसा नहीं करने पर प्रतिदिन प्रति मामले 250 रुपए की दर से विलंब शुल्क की गणना की जाती है।

लेट का एक कारण यह भी

अरगोड़ा में सबसे अधिक म्यूटेशन लंबित हैं। जब सीओ रवींद्र सिंह को फोन किया गया तो पता चला कि वे करीब दो माह से रांची के बाहर अपना इलाज करा रहे थे।

पेंडेंसी दूर करने का दिया निर्देश

रिव्यू मीटिंग में सभी सीओ को डीसी के निर्देश पर लंबित मामले फौरन निबटाने को कहा गया है। खासकर बिना ऑब्जेक्शनेबल मामले। अगर, पेंडेंसी दूर नहीं हुई तो सीओ पर सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई होगी।

-राजेश कुमार बरवार, एसी

कारण पता कराते हैं

लंबित मामलों को दूर करने के लिए पहले ही सभी सीओ को सख्त आदेश दिया गया है। पेंडेंसी बढ़ रही है तो पता कराते हैं।
-छवि रंजन, डीसी रांची

