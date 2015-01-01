पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योगदान:ग्रीन एनर्जी मूवमेंट का हिस्सा बनने के लिए एचईसी-ईईएसएल में समझौता

रांची22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एचईसी की ऊर्जा आवश्यकता में योगदान देगा

एचईसी और ईईएसएल ने ग्रीन एनर्जी मूवमेंट का हिस्सा बनने के लिए मंगलवार को समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किया। पहले चरण में ईईएसएल और एचईसी छह मेगावाट सौर ऊर्जा संयंत्र विकसित करेगा।

एचईसी की ऊर्जा आवश्यकता में योगदान देगा। इस सौर ऊर्जा की स्थापना के बाद संयंत्र, एचईसी अपनी कुल बिजली खपत की लागत को अपने वर्तमान खपत से एक तिहाई से घटा देगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें