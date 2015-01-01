पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:कृषि विभाग ने बगैर कैबिनेट स्वीकृति के 25 करोड़ रुपए की योजना को दी मंजूरी, पूर्व कृषि मंत्री ने लगाया गड़बड़ी का आरोप

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • जेएएमटीटीसी को कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण कार्य का नोडल एजेंसी बना दिया

पूर्व कृषि मंत्री रणधीर कुमार सिंह ने वर्तमान कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख के विभाग पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने 11 दिसंबर को मुख्य सचिव सुखदेव सिंह को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि कृषि विभाग ने नियम-कानून ताक पर रखकर जेएएमटीटीसी को 25 करोड़ रुपए के कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण कार्य का नोडल एजेंसी बना दिया है। 9 दिसंबर को कैबिनेट की स्वीकृति के बगैर इसे स्वीकृति भी दे दी गई है।

विभागीय आदेश में निदेशक भूमि संरक्षण झारखंड को इसका निकासी एवं व्ययन पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है। निदेशक भूमि संरक्षण ने स्वीकृत राशि की एकमुश्त निकासी कर पीएल एकाउंट में जमा करने का निर्देश दिया है। रणधीर सिंह ने कहा है कि इस योजना का कार्यान्वयन पहले से भूमि संरक्षण निदेशालय कर रहा हैै, लेकिन विभाग ने अब जेएएमटीटीसी को इसका नोडल एजेंसी बना दिया है, जो पूर्ण रूप से गलत है।

कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख ने नहीं दिया जवाब
रणधीर सिंह के आरोप पर कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख का पक्ष जानने के लिए कई बार उनके मोबाइल पर फोन किया गया। उनके व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर भी मैसेज किया गया, लेकिन उन्होंने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।

कृषि सचिव के निर्देश का भी पालन नहीं किया गया
रणधीर सिंह ने इससे संबंधित कई विभागीय आदेशों-निर्देशों की प्रति भी संलग्न की है और मुख्य सचिव से मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच कराने की मांग की है। कहा है कि इस योजना के कार्यान्वयन के लिए निदेशक भूमि संरक्षण की राय जरूरी है। कृषि सचिव ने भी मई 2020 में यह निर्देश दिया था, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया। उन्होंने कहा है कि एजेंसी का रांची जिला छोड़कर राज्य के किसी जिले में कार्यबल नहीं है। फिर भी उसे नोडल एजेंसी बनाना अपने आप में धोखा है।

