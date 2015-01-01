पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 श्रमिक संगठनों की 26 को देशव्यापी हड़ताल:स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया को छोड़ सभी व्यावसायिक और ग्रामीण बैंक रहेंगे बंद

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हड़ताल में राज्य के 10 हजार बैंककर्मी होंगे शामिल

देश के 10 श्रमिक संगठनों द्वारा 26 नवंबर को एक दिवसीय देशव्यापी हड़ताल आहूत की गई है। यह हड़ताल कोयला, बिजली, इस्पात जैसे औद्योगिक संस्थानों सहित बैंक, बीमा जैसे प्रतिष्ठानों में भी होगी। भारतीय मजदूर संघ इस हड़ताल में शामिल नहीं हैं। हड़ताल की 12 मागों में काॅमर्शियल माइनिंग के तहत कोल ब्लाॅक की नीलामी का मुद्दा भी है। कोयला उद्योग में हड़ताल को लेकर तैयारी चल रही है।

कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड की अनुषांगिक कंपनियों में बीएमएस को छोड़ एचएमएस, सीटू, एटक, इंटक सहित अन्य श्रमिक संगठनों द्वारा बैंठकों और कन्वेंशन के माध्यम से हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की रणनीति बनाई जा रही है। स्टेट बैंक के अलावा सभी व्यावसायिक बैंक और ग्रामीण बैंक बंद रहेंगे।

ऑल इंडिया बैंक ऑफिसर एसोसिएशन के संयुक्त सचिव डीएन त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि ऑल इंडिया बैंक इम्प्लाइज एसोसिएशन, ऑल इंडिया बैंक ऑफिसर एसोसिएशन और यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ ग्रामीण बैंक यूनियन ने बैंक प्रबंधक व सरकार को हड़ताल की नोटिस दिया है। राज्य के 10 हजार बैंक कर्मी भी हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे।

कोल इंडिया सीएमडी ने कहा- हड़ताल से दूर रहें

काेल इंडिया लिमिटेड के अध्यक्ष सह प्रबंध निदेशक प्रमोद अग्रवाल ने हड़ताल में शामिल न होने के लिए एक अपील जारी की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि कोल इंडिया को आवंटित किसी भी कोल ब्लाॅक की नीलाम नहीं की जा रही है। सीआईएल के पास 463 कोल ब्लाॅक है। 329 परियोजनाएं पाइपलाइन में हैं। चेयरमैन ने कहा कि हड़ताल की मांगों में नीतिगत निर्णय शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हड़ताल में भारतीय मजदूर संघ शामिल नहीं हैं।

