  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  An Engineering Student In Dumardaga Committed Self immolation, Was In Depression Due To Not Being Able To Take Two Subjects.

आत्महत्या:डुमरदगा में इंजीनियरिंग की छात्रा ने किया आत्मदाह दो विषय की परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने से डिप्रेशन में थी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मृतका नीरू
  • पिता बोले... दो साल पहले एक्सीडेंट होने के बाद से मानसिक रूप से बीमार रहती थी नीरू, यूडी केस दर्ज

डुमरदगा में बुधवार देर रात बीटेक की छात्रा नीरू कुमारी ने आत्मदाह कर ली। वह आरटीसी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में बीटेक फाइनल इयर की स्टूडेंट थी। आम दिनों की तरह रात में खाना खाने के बाद परिवार के सारे सदस्य व नीरू अपने-अपने कमरे में सोने चले गए। अचानक रात डेढ़ बजे के करीब नीरू ने अपने शरीर पर केरोसिन उड़ेल कर आग लगा ली। आग की तेज लपटों में जलने के कारण वह चिल्लाने लगी, उसकी चीख सुनकर माता-पिता और भाई-बहन अपने-अपने कमरे से निकले, लेकिन उसके कमरे का दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में दरवाजा तोड़ा, लेकिन तब तक वह बुरी तरह जल चुकी थी। आग बुझाने के बाद लोग उसे अस्पताल ले जाने लगे। इसी बीच सूचना मिलते ही खेलगांव पुलिस भी पहुंच गई, तब तक नीरू की धड़कन बंद हो गई। मृतका के पिता अवधेश कुमार ने पुलिस को बताया कि दो वर्ष पहले नीरू का एक्सीडेंट हुआ था, तब से वह मानसिक रूप से बीमार रहती थी। रिम्स और रिनपास समेत अन्य कई अस्पतालों में उसका इलाज कराया गया था।

पिता के बयान के आधार पर पुलिस ने यूडी केस दर्ज किया है। हालांकि, पुलिस अपने स्तर से मामले की जांच कर रही है। नीरू पिछले कुछ माह से इतना ज्यादा मानसिक रूप से बीमार थी कि फाइनल सेमेस्टर में दो सब्जेक्ट की परीक्षा भी नहीं दी थी। हालांकि, परिजन उसे लगातार समझा-बुझाकर नार्मल करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। परिजनों ने नीरू को आश्वासन दिया था कि छूटी हुई परीक्षा को लेकर वह जरा भी परेशान न हो, अगले वर्ष परीक्षा में शामिल होकर छूटे हुए पेपर को आसानी से क्लियर कर लेगी।

तीन भाई बहनों में सबसे छोटी थी नीरू
तीन भाई बहनों में नीरू सबसे छोटी थी। सबसे बड़ी बहन बैंकिंग की तैयारी कर रही है, जबकि बड़ा भाई भी इंजीनियरिंग कर रहा है। पिता अवधेश प्रसाद ईंट-बालू का कारोबार करते हैं। घटना के बाद से परिवार के लोगों का बुरा हाल है, आस-पड़ोस के लोग उन्हें सांत्वना देने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

