पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिका की होगी बहाली:रांची DC छवि रंजन ने समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी को सभी खाली पदों पर वेकेंसी निकालने का दिया निर्देश

रांची19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
समाज कल्याण अधिकारियों के साथ कार्यों की समीक्षा करते डीसी छवि रंजन।
  • डोर टू डोर विजिट कर टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश

रांची में आंगनवाड़ी सेविका और सहायिका की नियुक्ति होगी। गुरुवार को समाज कल्याण विभाग की समीक्षा के दौरान रांची DC छवि रंजन ने इसकी घोषणा की। उन्होंने समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी को आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिकाओं के रिक्त पदों के लिए जल्द वेकेंसी निकालने का निर्देश दिया है।

इसके लिए सभी CDPO को प्रखंड वार वैकेंसी का शेड्यूल निकालने के लिए कहा गया है। सेविका और सहायिका चयन ग्राम सभा के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, रांची में 100 से ज्यादा रिक्त पड़े केंद्रों पर सेविका और सहायिका का चयन किया जाना है।

टीकाकरण में खराब प्रदर्शन रहने पर चार CDPO को शो कॉज
DC ने गुरुवार की बैठक में जिले में विभिन्न टीकाकरण की भी समीक्षा की। इसमें काम में लापरवाही और खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाली चार CDPO को शो-कॉज जारी करने का आदेश उन्होंने दिया है। चान्हो, मांडर, बेड़ो और नगड़ी की CDPO से शो कॉज किया गया है। इतना ही नहीं मांडर CDPO के वेतन को भी स्थगित करने का आदेश DC ने दिया है। इसके साथ बुंडू, बुढ़मू और नामकुम में टीकाकरण का बेहतर काम करने के लिए यहां की CDPO को DC की तरफ से प्रशंसा पत्र दिया गया है।

टीका के लिए हर दरवाजे पर दें दस्तक
DC ने सभी CDPOको घर-घर विजिट कर, टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि ड्यू लिस्ट के अनुसार ग्राम स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस के दिन सभी बच्चों का टीकाकरण करना है। अगर उस दिन सभी बच्चों का टीकाकरण नहीं हो पाता है तो डोर टू डोर विजिट कर बच्चों का टीकाकरण करना सुनिश्चित करें।

1205 लाभुकों को कन्यादान योजना का मिलेगा लाभ
कन्यादान योजना के लिए जिले में लाभुकों के चयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। इस बार में 1205 लाभुकों को इस योजना का लाभ मिला मिलेगा। DC ने सभी लाभुकों को तुरंत इसका भुगतान करने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके अलावा सुकन्या योजना के तहत सभी प्रखंड में दिए गए लक्ष्यों को पूरा करने निर्देश सभी CDPO को DC ने दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें