पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:यूजी सेकेंड और फोर्थ सेमेस्टर के सिलेबस में 40% की कटौती को मिली मंजूरी, अब 3 की जगह 2 घंटे की होगी परीक्षा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • डीएसपीएमयू स्टाफ काउंसिल की बैठक में 3 एजेंडों को मंजूरी

डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यूनिवर्सिटी (डीएसपीएमयू) में स्नातक सेकेंड और फोर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा कोरोना के चलते तय समय से छह महीने देर दिसंबर में होगी। इस परीक्षा में 40% सिलेबस की कटौती की गई है। 60% सिलेबस से ही सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। वहीं तीन घंटे की जगह दो घंटे की परीक्षा होगी। मंगलवार को वीसी डॉ. एसएन मुंडा की अध्यक्षता में स्टाफ काउंसिल की बैठक में यह सहमति बनी। परीक्षा में शामिल स्टूडेंट्स को 60% सिलेबस से मॉडल प्रश्न शिक्षकों द्वारा एक सप्ताह में दिए जाएंगे, ताकि उन्हें परेशानी न हो। स्टॉफ काउंसिल में तीन एजेंडों को चर्चा के बाद स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई।

लघु-दीर्घस्तरीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे

डीएसपीएमयू में दिसंबर में होने वाली परीक्षा में लघु और दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। पीजी में 80 अंक के दो दीर्घ और दो लघु उत्तरीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। वहीं, यूजी में दीर्घ और तीन लघु उत्तरीय प्रश्न होंगे।

ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन चलेगी क्लास

डॉ. श्याम प्रसाद मुखर्जी यूनिवर्सिटी में ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दोनों मोड में फर्स्ट और थर्ड सेमेस्टर की क्लास बुधवार से संचालित की जाएगी। वीसी डॉ. एसएन मुंडा ने बताया कि जिन कोर्सों में स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या काफी कम है, उसमें ऑफलाइन क्लास चलेगी। इसमें साइंस के विषय और प्रोफेशनल कोर्स शामिल है। वहीं जिन कोर्सों में स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या अधिक है, उसमें ऑनलाइन क्लास चलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें