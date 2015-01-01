पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खबरें कोर्ट की:अरगोड़ा पुलिस को अग्रवाल बंधु हत्या के आरोपी लोकेश से 3 दिनों तक पूछताछ की मिली अनुमति

रांची28 मिनट पहले
  • झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में भी विभिन्न प्रमुख मामलों में भी 15 दिसंबर को सुनवाई

अग्रवाल बंधु की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के जुर्म में जेल में बंद मुख्य आरोपी लोकेश चौधरी से पूछताछ करने की अनुमति अरगोड़ा पुलिस को मिल गई। अदालत द्वारा पारित आदेश के अनुसार, अरगोड़ा पुलिस 16 दिसंबर 2020 से अगले 3 दिनों तक आरोपी लोकेश चौधरी से पूछताछ करेगी। मामले से जुड़े जांच पदाधिकारी मंगलवार को इस संदर्भ में न्यायायुक्त विशाल श्रीवास्तव की कोर्ट में आवेदन दाखिल किया।

जांच पदाधिकारी की ओर से अनुरोध किया गया कि आरोपी लोकेश को पुलिस रिमांड पर ले जाने की अनुमति दी जाए। क्योंकि, उससे पूछताछ की कार्रवाई पूरी करनी है। जांच पदाधिकारी के आवेदन पर सुनवाई करने के बाद कोर्ट ने पुलिस का आवेदन को स्वीकार कर लिया। आरोपी को 3 दिनों के लिए पुलिस रिमांड पर ले जाने की अनुमति दे दी।

दल-बदल मामले की याचिका पर डबल बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस राजेश शंकर की कोर्ट में मंगलवार को बाबूलाल मरांडी की ओर से दाखिल हस्तक्षेप याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। बाबूलाल की ओर से मूल याचिका में संशोधन करने की मांग की गई थी। सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने मूल याचिका में संशोधन करने की इजाजत दे दी। साथ ही कोर्ट ने मामले को डबल बेंच में भेजने का आदेश दिया। बाबूलाल की ओर से दल-बदल मामले में स्पीकर की ओर से जारी नोटिस को चुनौती दी गई है। हस्तक्षेप याचिका दाखिल कर संशोधन की मांग की गई थी। याचिका में उनका कहना था कि विधानसभा के नियम के अनुसार अध्यक्ष दल-बदल मामले में स्वत: संज्ञान लेकर नोटिस जारी नहीं कर सकते हैं।

