पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई गाइडलाइन:कृत्रिम जलकुंड बनाने वालाें काे पानी की जरूरत हो ताे निगम के हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9431104429 पर करें फाेन

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ महापर्व काे लेकर जारी नई गाइडलाइन के बाद नगर निगम ने व्रतियों के स्वागत की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई हाे रही है। मंगलवार काे मेयर आशा लकड़ा, डिप्टी मेयर संजीव विजयवर्गीय सहित निगम की टीम ने धुर्वा डैम, जगन्नाथपुर तालाब, धुर्वा छाेटा तालाब की साफ-सफाई का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान मेयर ने कहा कि साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था मुकम्मल है। बस छठ घाट तक जाने वाले रास्तों की सफाई 24 घंटे के अंदर सुनिश्चित करें।

घाट या रास्ते में गंदगी दिखी तो वार्ड सुपरवाइजर पर कार्रवाई : निरीक्षण के बाद मेयर ने पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते हुए कहा कि शहर के सभी छठ घाटाें काे स्वच्छ रखने की जिम्मेवारी वार्ड सुपरवाइजरों की है। 19 नवंबर तक सभी तालाब और वहां जाने वाले मार्ग की सफाई करें।

अगर कहीं गंदगी दिखी, ताे संबंधित वार्ड के सुपरवाइजर पर कार्रवाई हाेगी। हेल्थ अफसर से कहा कि लाेगाें काे जलकुंड के लिए पानी की जरूरत पड़े, ताे निगम के टैंकर से भेजें। इसके लिए निगम का हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9431104429 जारी किया गया। यह सेवा नि:शुल्क होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें