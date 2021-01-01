पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Asked Who Prahlada Is, As Soon As He Told The Truck Association President, Mari Gaeli; Farmer Saved By Playing On His Life

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोली मारी:पूछा प्रह्लाद कौन हैं, बताते ही ट्रक एसाेसिएशन अध्यक्ष काे मारी गाेली; जान पर खेलकर किसान ने बचाया

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चतरा के अवधपुर गांव में एक घर के बाहर लाेगाें के साथ बैठे थे ट्रक ओनर्स एसाेसिएशन अध्यक्ष
  • युवक मनाेज को दो गोलियां लगीं पर भिड़ा रहा, फिर ग्रामीणों ने खदेड़ा, दोनों खतरे से बाहर

ट्रक ओनर्स एसाेसिएशन के जिला अध्यक्ष और भाजपा नेता प्रह्लाद सिंह काे बाइक सवार दाे अपराधियाें ने गाेली मार दी। उन्हें बचाने आए युवक मनाेज चाैधरी काे भी गाेली लगी है। प्रह्लाद सिंह रांची के मेडिका अस्पताल और मनाेज रिम्स में भर्ती हैं। प्रह्लाद की स्थिति गंभीर है। घटना मंगलवार सुबह नाै बजे अवधपुर गांव में घटी। टंडवा के बुकरु गांव निवासी प्रह्लाद सिंह अवधपुर में मनी रजक के घर के बाहर बैठे थे। तभी बाइक पर हेलमेट लगाए दाे युवक आए। वहां बैठे लाेगाें से पूछा-चाचा, प्रह्लाद सिंह कौन हैं। नाम बताते ही युवक ने उनके सीने में गोली मार दी।

हमारे असली हीराे मनोज से जानिए पूरी घटना

गोली मारने के बाद भी पीछा कर रहे थे, मैं हथियारबंद अपराधियों से भिड़ गया, शुक्र है-उनकी जान बच गई

धनगड़ा निवासी पेशे से किसान मनोज चौधरी ने कहा-मैं अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां आया था। मंगलवार सुबह गोली चलने की आवाज सुनी। घर से निकला तो देखा कि एक व्यक्ति भाग रहा है और दो हथियारबंद युवक उनका पीछा कर रहा है। मेरी उस व्यक्ति से कोई जान-पहचान नहीं थी। लेकिन मैं उसे बचाने के लिए दौड़ पड़ा। वे हथियारबंद थे और मैं बिल्कुल निहत्था। फिर भी जान की परवाह किए बगैर मैं उन हथियारबंद युवकों से भिड़ गया। काफी देर तक हाथापाई हुई। जब मैं उनपर भारी पड़ने लगा तो उसने मुझे भी दो गोलियां मार दीं। एक पीठ में लगी और एक बांह में। गोलियों की आवाज और शोर-शराबा सुनकर गांव के लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकले। कुछ ही देर में वहां काफी भीड़ इकट्‌ठी हो गई। लोगों को जुटते देख दोनों अपराधी वहां से भाग निकले। इसी बीच घायल प्रह्लाद सिंह ने पुलिस को फोन कर दिया। कुछ देर में पुलिस पहुंच गई। हम दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

एसपी ने कहा- वर्चस्व बनाने के लिए ऐसी वारदातें कर रहे अपराधी

गाेली लगने से घायल प्रह्लाद सिंह ने खुद फाेन कर पुलिस काे जानकारी दी। डीआईजी अमाेल वेणुकांत होमकर, चतरा एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा, एसडीपीओ विकास पांडेय, सिमरिया एसडीपीओ वचनदेव कुजूर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों से मामले की जानकारी ली। एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने नक्सली-उग्रवादी संगठन और आपराधिक गिराेह की कमर ताेड़ दी है। वर्चस्व के लिए ऐसे संगठन दहशत फैलाने के लिए ऐसी घटना काे अंजाम दे रहे हैं। पुलिस हर पहलू की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser