3 मार्च को पेश होगा झारखंड का बजट:26 फरवरी से शुरू होगा विधानसभा का सत्र, 23 मार्च तक चलेगा

रांची25 मिनट पहले
बुधवार को हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में बजट सत्र का निर्णय लिया गया। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
बुधवार को हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में बजट सत्र का निर्णय लिया गया। (फाइल)
  • कैबिनेट की बैठक में लगी मुहर, 16 दिन का होगा बजट सत्र

हेमंत सरकार अपना दूसरा बजट 3 मार्च को पेश करेगी। विधानसभा की कार्यवाही 26 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। 23 मार्च को विधानसभा की कार्यवाही खत्म होगी। इस दौरान 16 दिन विधानसभा में काम होगा, बाकी दिन अवकाश रहेगा। बुधवार को झारखंड मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में इसका निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में कुल 45 प्रस्तावों पर मंत्री परिषद की मुहर लगी। बैठक के बाद कैबिनेट के प्रस्तावों की जानकारी मंत्री परिषद के सचिव अजय कुमार ने मीडिया को दी। इसके साथ ही नई नियुक्ति नियमावली के तहत होने वाली जेपीएससी की सातवीं से 10 वीं सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में अधिकतम उम्र सीमा निर्धारण को लेकर चल रहे विवाद पर सरकार ने विराम लगा दिया है। उम्र सीमा की गणना का निर्धारण अब 1 अगस्त 2016 से किया जाएगा। इससे पहले साल 2021 से उम्र सीमा का निर्धारण होना था। कैबिनेट की बैठक में इस पर मुहर लगी।

जारी हुआ जेपीएससी का कट ऑफ

इसके अलावा जेपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सामान्य श्रेणी के कट ऑफ के बराबर आरक्षित श्रेणी के कट ऑफ को लाने के लिए आठ प्रतिशत तक अंक कम करने कि बाध्यता को संशोधित किया गया है। अब आठ प्रतिशत से कम भी किया जा सकता है।20 नवंबर 2018 को लागू किए गए नियोजन नीति को रद्द कर दिया गया है।

देवेंद्र कुमार तिवारी बने राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त
झारखंड कैडर के 1986 बैच के झारखंड कैडर के अधिकारी देवेन्द्र कुमार तिवारी को झारखंड राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त के पद पर नियुक्ति की स्वीकृति दी गई। द झारखंड कंबाइंड सिविल सर्विस एग्जामिनेशन रूल्स, 2021 में आवश्यक संशोधन की स्वीकृति दी गई।गढ़वा जिलान्तर्गत नगर उंटारी अनुमंडलीय न्यायालय के गठन करने की स्वीकृति दी गई। राज्य के आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों एवं लघु आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में ताजा गरम पोषाहार तैयार कर लाभुकों को उपलब्ध कराने हेतु राज्य योजनान्तर्गत गैस सिलिण्डर और कूकिंग स्टोव की आपूर्ति की योजना में संशोधन की स्वीकृति दी गई।

