स्मृतिशेष:‘नृत्य से दी उम्र को मात; 50 की उम्र में छऊ सीखना शुरू किया, 60 में ट्रेंड हुए, 66 में छऊ के लिए मिला पद्मश्री’

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पद्मश्री को पद्मश्री की श्रद्धांजलि, शशधर आचार्य ने साझा की छऊ गुरु की विशेष यादें
  • 80 की उम्र में छऊ के महारथी श्यामा चरण पति का निधन

छऊ नृत्य के महारथी पद्मश्री गुरु श्यामाचरण पति (80) का निधन बुधवार देर रात रांची में हो गया। वे सरायकेला के रहने वाले थे। 2006 में उन्हें छऊ में योगदान के लिए पद्मश्री मिला था। जमशेदपुर में रहकर गुरु बनबिहारी आचार्य से कथक-भरतनाट्यम सीखा। फिर अचिंतो आचार्य, शशधर आचार्य व बजेंद्र पटनायक से भी शिक्षा ली। विदेशों तक छऊ को पहुंचाया। पद्मश्री शशधर आचार्य ने उनकी यादें दैनिक भास्कर से साझा की। कहा- श्यामाचरण ने नृत्य से उम्र को मात दी। 50 की उम्र में छऊ सीखना शुरू किया, 60 में ट्रेंड हुए, 66 में पद्मश्री मिला। पढ़िए उनकी विशेष यादें...

युवाओं से करते मुकाबला...थक जातेे, लेकिन हार नहीं मानते थे श्यामाचरण

श्यामा चरण पति मेरे पिता लिंगराज आचार्य के मित्र थे, इसलिए मैं उन्हें चाचाजी कहता था। वे मुख्ययत: एक वाद्यकार थे। तबला में उनकी काफी पकड़ थी। वे कथक और भरतनाट्यम में ट्रेंड थे। जमशेदपुर और राउरकेला में ही अधिक रहते थे। वे छऊ नृत्य सीखना चाहते थे, इसलिए 1990-92 में राजकीय छऊ नृत्य कला केंद्र, सरायकेला आए। उस समय मैं वहां का निदेशक था। उनकी उम्र उस समय 50 के आसपास थी। काफी लंबे थे और शरीर भी छऊ डांसर जैसा नहीं था, फिर भी वे सब चीज करने की कोशिश करते।

वे युवाओं से मुकाबला करते और नृत्य की हरेक बारीकियां सीख लेने की कोशिश करते। जब तक ताल-मुद्रा सही नहीं होती, प्रयास नहीं छोड़ते थे। छऊ नृत्यकार से अच्छा वे कलाकार थे। 60 साल की उम्र तक वे छऊ सीखते रहे। बाकी क्लासिकल नृत्य में वे ट्रेंड थे, छऊ में भी ट्रेंड होना चाहते थे। वे एकल नृत्य और मयूर नृत्य पसंद करते थे। 2006 में जब उन्हें छऊ के लिए पद्मश्री मिला, तो विरोध भी हुआ, क्योंकि मूलत: वे छऊ के नहीं थे। उनका जाना भारतीय क्लासिकल नृत्य और संगीत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।

दीपावली मनाने की हसरत रह गई अधूरी

छऊ गुरु 5 मार्च को रांची शिष्यों से मिलने आए थे। लॉकडाउन के कारण उन्हें रुक जाना पड़ा। 23 अगस्त से बरियातू स्थित ओल्ड एज होम में रह रहे थे। केयर टेकर जितेंद्र प्रसाद चौरसिया ने बताया कि उनकी इच्छा बेटे और पत्नी के पास बेंगलुरु में दीपावली मनाने की थी।

