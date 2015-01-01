पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:ठेका के लिए निगम ऑफिस में अपराधी बिट्‌टू मिश्रा और चडरी के एक गुट में मारपीट, लहराया रिवॉल्वर

रांची10 मिनट पहले
  • मूकदर्शक बने निगम के अफसर- हंगामा शांत होने के बाद पहुंची कोतवाली पुलिस

कचहरी रोड स्थित अटल स्मृति वेंडर मार्केट में वाहन पार्किंग का ठेका को लेकर मंगलवार को निगम कार्यालय परिसर में जेल में बंद अपराधी बिट्टू मिश्रा और चडरी व कचहरी रोड के युवकों के गुट में झड़प हो गई। दोनों गुट में जमकर गाली-गलौज और मारपीट हुई।

एक गुट ने पिस्तौल लहराते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी तो दूसरे गुट के युवकों ने गन्ने का ठेला से गन्ना लूटकर दूसरे गुट के युवकों को जमकर पीटा। हंगामा होने के बाद निगम के अधिकारियों ने आनन-फानन में पार्किंग सहित हाट-बाजार और पहाड़ी मंदिर के पास स्थित एक दुकान का टेंडर रद्द कर दिया।

एक-दूसरे पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप

ठेकेदार शांतनु ने कहा कि आशीष पाठक और प्रदीप नामक युवक अपने गुंडों के साथ पहुंच कर मोबाइल पर मिश्रा से बात करने का दवाब बना रहा था। पिस्तौल निकालकर जान मारने की धमकी दी। वहीं, ठेकेदार आशीष पाठक ने कहा कि कचहरी और चडरी का गुट दूसरे को टेंडर डालने से रोक रहा है। कुछ युवकों ने हमलोगों के हाथ से पेपर छीन लिया और फाड़ दिया। प्रदीप मोबाइल पर किससे बात करा रहा था यह मैं नहीं जानता।

गोली मारने की धमकी के बाद शुरू हुई मारपीट

सुबह 10.30 बजे शांतनु नामक ठेकेदार अपने ग्रुप के साथ पहुंचा था। टेंडर डालने के बाद करीब 8 युवक निगम की बाजार शाखा के बाहर खड़े हो गए। जो भी व्यक्ति टेंडर डालने आ रहा था, वे उससे पूछताछ कर रहे थे। इसी बीच करीब 11.20 बजे तीन युवक टेंडर पेपर लेकर बाजार शाखा के पास पहुंचा। इसमें से एक युवक ने वहां खड़े युवकों को कहा कि बिट्टू मिश्रा को जानते हो ना, तुमलोगों को टेंडर पेपर वापस लेने के लिए कहा है। लो बॉस से बात कर लो। पहले से खड़े युवक ने मोबाइल देने वाले युवक को धक्का देकर उसके हाथ से टेंडर पेपर छिनकर फाड़ दिया और धक्का-मुक्की होने लगी। इसी बीच एक युवक ने पिस्तौल निकाल कर कहा कि बॉस जेल में हैं, लेकिन टेंडर डाला तो वहां सिर्फ गोली चलेगी। इसके बाद जमकर मारपीट हुई। निगम के अफसर मूकदर्शक बने रहे। हंगामा शांत होने के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस पहुंची।

