भाजपा की कार्रवाई:पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के आरोप में बीजेपी ने सुखदेव भगत को पार्टी से निकाला

रांची39 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुखदेव भगत कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय नेताओं के संपर्क में हैं। वे फिर से कांग्रेस में जाने की जुगत में हैं। -फाइल फोटो।
  • विधानसभा चुनाव के समय कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में आए थे, कांग्रेस में वापसी संभव

पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव के समय ताम-झाम से कांग्रेस से भाजपा में शामिल हुए सुखदेव भगत को पार्टी ने शुक्रवार को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। प्रदेश भाजपा महामंत्री आदित्य साहू ने कहा कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश के निर्देशानुसार सुखदेव भगत को पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के कारण भाजपा से निष्कासित किया गया है। झारखंड कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रहे सुखदेव भगत ने विधानसभा चुनाव-2019 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में लोहरदगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ा था, लेकिन पराजित हो गए थे।

पिछले कुछ महीनों से वे कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय नेताओं के संपर्क में हैं। वे फिर से कांग्रेस में जाने की जुगत में हैं। भगत के कांग्रेस में फिर से जाने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद भाजपा ने उन्हें पार्टी से निकाला है। सुखदेव भगत का भाजपा में मन भी नहीं लग रहा था। हालांकि, अब कांग्रेस में उनकी कितनी जल्दी वापसी होगी, यह भविष्य के गर्भ में है।

सुखदेव भगत बोले- धन्यवाद भाजपा
भाजपा द्वारा पार्टी से निष्कासित किए जाने के बाद दैनिक भास्कर से बात करते हुए सुखदेव भगत ने सिर्फ दो शब्दों में अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी- धन्यवाद भाजपा। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे ज्यादा वह कुछ भी नहीं कहना चाहते हैं।

दूसरे दलों के नेताओं को पचा नहीं पाती भाजपा : राजेश ठाकुर
प्रदेश कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राजेश ठाकुर ने कहा कि यह भाजपा का निजी मामला है, लेकिन वह इतना जरूर कह सकते हैं कि भाजपा दूसरे दलों से आए नेताओं को पचा नहीं पाती है। सुखदेव भगत को भाजपा एक साल तक भी अपने साथ नहीं रख सकी। कांग्रेस में सुखदेव भगत ने वापसी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। जल्द ही इस पर कांग्रेस आलाकमान का निर्णय आएगा।

