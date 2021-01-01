पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

JEPC हेडक्वार्टर में BRP-CRP का आक्रोश सभा:रांची में जुटे 24 जिले के 3000 कर्मियों ने कहा- अब आर -पार की लड़ाई होगी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
हर प्रखंड में कार्यरत हैं BRP-CRP, महासंघ के आह्वान पर पहुंचे थे रांची। - Dainik Bhaskar
हर प्रखंड में कार्यरत हैं BRP-CRP, महासंघ के आह्वान पर पहुंचे थे रांची।
  • शिक्षा विभाग में रिक्त पड़े पदों में समायोजन और नियमितीकरण की कर रहे हैं मांग

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत कार्यरत 3000 लगभग प्रखंड साधन सेवी ( BRP)व संकुल साधन सेवी (CRP)अपनी मांगों को लेकर राज्य शिक्षा परियोजना (JEPC) हेडक्वार्टर पर जुटे। यहां ये आक्रोश सभा के माध्यम से अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन जता रहे हैं। BRP-CRPमहासंघ के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष पंकज शुक्ला एवं महासचिव अमर खत्री ने संयुक्त रूप से कहा कि यह आक्रोश सभा सरकार के लिए चेतावनी है। शिक्षा विभाग में रिक्त पड़े पदों में समायोजन और नियमितीकरण तथा अन्य लंबित मांगों के समर्थन में महासंघ अब आर-पार की लड़ाई लड़ने के पक्ष में है।

मांगे नहीं मानी गई तो होगा चरणबद्ध आंदोलन
अगर सरकार इस दिशा में सकारात्मक पहल नहीं करती है तो आंदोलन की अगली रणनीति तय की जाएगी। उन्हों ने कहा कि ये एकदिनी प्रदर्शन था।अगर उनकी मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया जाता है राज्यभर के 3000 बीआरपी सीआरपी चरणबद्ध तरीके से आंदोलन करेंगे।

