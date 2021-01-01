पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वीकृति:झारखंड में 3 मार्च काे बजट- शराब पर 10% कोरोना सेस खत्म होगा, सीएम की मंजूरी मिली; आज कैबिनेट की लग सकती है मुहर

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • बजट सत्र बुलाने के प्रस्ताव पर सीएम हेमंत साेरेन ने स्वीकृति दे दी
  • राज्यपाल काे स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा जाएगा

झारखंड विधानसभा का बजट सत्र 26 फरवरी से शुरू हाेगा। वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 का आम बजट तीन मार्च काे विधानसभा में पेश होगा। बजट सत्र बुलाने के प्रस्ताव पर सीएम हेमंत साेरेन ने स्वीकृति दे दी है। तीन फरवरी काे हाेने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठक में मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद है। इसके बाद राज्यपाल काे स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा जाएगा। 23 मार्च तक चलने वाले बजट सत्र में 16 कार्यदिवस हाेंगे।

हेमंत साेरेन ने 29 दिसंबर 2019 काे सीएम पद की शपथ ली थी और तीन मार्च 2020 काे बजट पेश हुआ था। जब हेमंत सीएम बने थे, उससे पहले बजट प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई थी। ऐसे में वह यूपीए गठबंधन सरकार की घाेषणाओं और प्राथमिकताओं काे पूरा नहीं कर सके थे। इस बार हेमंत सरकार की साेच के अनुरूप बजट पेश किया जाएगा।

कोरोना सेस हटने से 100 रुपए तक सस्ती होगी शराब

काेराेना महामारी के दाैरान झारखंड में शराब पर लगाया गया 10 फीसदी काेराेना सेस अब खत्म हाेगा। उत्पाद विभाग ने इस आशय का प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार को भेजा है। सेस खत्म होने के बाद शराब की कीमतों में 10 रुपए से लेकर 100 रुपए तक की कमी आएगी। हालांकि विभाग ने एक्साइज ड्यूटी 11 फीसदी बढ़ाने का भी प्रस्ताव है। लेकिन इससे दर पर काेई खास असर नहीं पड़ेगा। सरकार का मानना है कि काेराना सेस लगने के बाद शराब की बिक्री प्रभावित हुई थी। दर बढ़ने से बिक्री भी घट गई थी। लेकिन सेस हटाने के बाद शराब की बिक्री बढ़ेगी। इससे सरकार को ज्यादा राजस्व मिल सकेगा।

