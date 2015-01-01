पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • By Opening 4 Fake Savings Accounts, The Post Master Had Passed The Loan, As Soon As The Research Is Completed, Action Will Be Taken To Arrest The Accused And Send Them To Jail.

कार्रवाई:4 फर्जी सेविंग अकाउंट खोलकर पोस्ट मास्टर ने पास किया था लोन, अनुसंधान पूरा होते ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • लिस दोनों पोस्ट मास्टर से अन्य कई बिंदुओं पर भी पूछताछ करेगी

ओसीसी कंपाउंड स्थित पोस्ट ऑफिस से फर्जीवाड़ा कर 32 लाख रुपए लोन देने वाले दोनों पोस्टमास्टर से पुलिस जल्द ही पूछताछ करेगी। पुलिस पता लगाएगी कि आखिर सेविंग अकाउंट खुलवाने के दौरान किए गए हस्ताक्षर से निकासी फॉर्म पर किए गए हस्ताक्षर का मिलान क्यों नहीं कराया जाता था। इसके अलावा पुलिस दोनों पोस्ट मास्टर से अन्य कई बिंदुओं पर भी पूछताछ करेगी। कोतवाली एएसपी मुकेश कुमार लुनायक ने बताया कि आरोपी बनाए गए दोनों पोस्टमास्टर, महिला एजेंट और महिला एजेंट के सहयोगी से पुलिस जल्द ही पूछताछ करेगी। कोतवाली एएसपी ने बताया कि अनुसंधान पूरा होते ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मालूम हो कि पोस्टल डिपार्टमेंट के इंस्पेक्टर शिवकुमार सिंह ने शुक्रवार को ओसीसी कंपाउंड स्थित ब्रांच पोस्ट ऑफिस में पोस्ट मास्टर के रूप में तैनात रहे चितरंजन कुमार और प्रमोद कुमार के अलावा महिला एजेंट सुमन अग्रवाल व उसके सहयोगी शुभम गुप्ता के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पोस्टल डिपार्टमेंट की जांच में पता चला कि पोस्टमास्टर चितरंजन कुमार ने अपने कार्यकाल में 4 फर्जी सेविंग अकाउंट खोलकर गोविंद चौधरी और संजय चौधरी के आरडी अकाउंट से कुल 3.65 लाख रुपए का लोन पास किया था। लोन देने के दौरान पोस्ट मास्टर चितरंजन कुमार ने निकासी फॉर्म पर किए गए हस्ताक्षर और अकाउंट खोलने के दौरान किए गए हस्ताक्षर का मिलान भी नहीं कराया था। खाताधारक ने भी जानकारी दी है कि उसने अपने नाम से सेविंग अकाउंट खुलवाया ही नहीं है।

