आंदोलनरत अभ्यर्थियों की बिगड़ी तबियत:15 दिनों से मोरहाबादी में आंदोलनरत हैं जिला पुलिस के अभ्यर्थी,  सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया एडमिट

रांची7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में एडमिट आंदोलनरत अभ्यर्थी।
  • कोविड के कारण नहीं जाना चाह रहे थे अस्पताल

अपनी मांगों को लेकर पिछले 15 दिनों से मोरहाबादी में आंदोलनरत अभ्यर्थियों की तबियत अब बिगड़ने लगी है। बुधवार को एक की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब होने पर उन्हें सदर अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया गया है। प्रशासन आंदोलनरत अभ्यर्थियों को दो दिन से अस्पताल ले जाना चाह रही थी।

लेकिन अभ्यर्थियों को इस बात का डर है कि कोविड का बहाना बनाकर कहीं जिला प्रशासन इनके आंदोलन को समाप्त न कर दे। इसके कारण अभ्यर्थी तबियत बिगडऩे के बाद भी वहीं डटे हुए थे। अभी भी अस्पताल भेजने से पहले प्रशासन से इस बात का लिखित आश्वासन लिया है कि अस्पताल में एडमिट होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की कोविड जांच नहीं कराई जाएगी।

क्या है मांगें
2015 JSSC की तरफ से आरक्षी जिला पुलिस के 7272 सीटों पर बहाली निकाली गई थी। पीटीई, मेंस, और 10 किलोमीटर की दौड़ के बाद 2017 में पहली मेधा सूची जारी की गई थी जिसमें 4272 लोगों का चयन किया गया था। उस समय यह बताया गया था कि बाकी बचे तीन हजार सीटों के लिए दूसरे सूची जारी की जाएगी। इस बात को तीन साल बीत गए लेकिन अभी तक सूची जारी नहीं की गई है। ये सूची को जारी करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

चुनाव के समय दिया था आश्वासन
आंदोलनरत अभ्यर्थी शशिकांत ने बताया कि वे पांच साल से इसके लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। हर नेता से लेकर मंत्री के पास जाकर गुहार लगाए। सभी ने केवल आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि जब हेमंत सोरेन विपक्ष में थे तब उन्होंने मांगों को जायज बताया था। चुनाव जीतने के बाद नियुक्ति का आश्वासन भी दिया था। अब जीत जाने के बाद भूल गए हैं। इनका कहना है कि अब इन्हें आश्वासन नहीं एक्शन चाहिए।

